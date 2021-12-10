Photo Credit: Connaught Bar

The official list of The World’s 50 Best Bars is out! And in the top spot, drum roll please…

… is, once again, for the third consecutive year, London’s Connaught Bar, which not only picked up the World’s Best Bar, but also Best Bar in Europe. The awards were announced this week at the 13th annual ceremony, presented by Perrier, in London.

Connaught Bar, located at the Connaught Hotel in Mayfair, is one of the hottest spots in London, renowned for its timeless elegance and innovative cocktails. It’s a vibe for sure thanks to textured walls in platinum silver leaf and a cool grey bar set a stylish tone. Designed by David Collins Studio, the bar evokes English and Irish Cubist art of the 1920s, with a touch of timeless elegance.

Innovative cocktails are the name of the game here, though classics, like a gin martini served from an old-school martini trolley, are perfection, too. The Voronoi: Tapatio Tequila, Michoacan Mezcal, Vetiver Muyu liquor, lime and timur sherbet, Cocchi Rosa Vermouth, Grapefruit Hops bitters and agave water is a particular favorite.

But what other venues made the cut? London took the top two spots. Along with Bar Connaught, Tayēr + Elementary in the city’s Old Street neighborhood came in at No.2. The city’s third bar in the list is the subterranean Kwānt at No.31. Spain leads Europe with four bars on the list, with Barcelona’s Paradiso claiming No.3 position, followed by Two Schmucks, which climbed 15 places to No.11. Salmon Guru, Madrid, is at No.24 and is the winner of Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award. Sips, Barcelona, is a new entry for Spain at No.37.

Greece claims two spots on the list with Athens bars The Clumsies and Baba au Rum at No.4 and No.14 respectively. Italy has three bars on the list as Milan’s new entry Camparino in Galleria at No.27 joins fellow Milanese bar 1930 (No.20) and Rome’s Drink Kong (No.19).

Sweden and Russia also have two bars each on the list, with Stockholm’s Tjoget at No.40 and Lucy’s Flower Shop coming in as a new entry at No.35. St Petersburg’s El Copitas has climbed 19 positions to No.8, and new entry Insider Bar, Moscow, is at No.13, winning the London Essence Best New Opening in the process. France’s Little Red Door in Paris again claims a spot on the list at No.29.

Mexico City’s Licorería Limantour was awarded the Best Bar in North America at No.6 on the list, and is joined by three other new entries from Mexico City: Hanky Panky at No.12, Handshake Speakeasy at No.25 and Baltra Bar at No.38.

New York boasts three bars on the global ranking with Katana Kitten climbing six spots to No.10, Dante at No.30 and Attaboy at No.34. Miami re-joins the line-up this year with Café La Trova, a new entry at No.28.

For the first time since 2010, an Indian bar returns to the ranking with Sidecar, New Delhi coming in at No.47. Hong Kong’s Coa has climbed to No.7 and is The Best Bar in Asia, though Singapore has the most Asian representatives and more than any city in the world, with six bars on the list. Jigger & Pony is at No.9, Manhattan at No.15 and Atlas at No.16. There are two Singaporean new entries with No Sleep Club at No.26 and MO Bar at No.36, and Tippling Club, Singapore is a re-entry at No.43.

Special awards included the naming of Los Angeles’ Thunderbolt with the Campari One To Watch award, which is given to a bar outside the main list that the 50 Best team believes has the ability to break into the ranking in future editions, while French-born Remy Savage was named the Roku Industry Icon. For this award all 600 members of the voting Academy are asked to name the person who has done more for the progress of the bar industry than any other individual. Savage is well regarded among drinks connoisseurs for his extensive cocktails and spirits knowledge. He is world-renowned for his craft, creativity and unique way of approaching the bar experience. Other special award winners announced in the run-up to the event on 7th December include Salmon Guru, Madrid, which was named the winner of the Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award and Lynnette Marrero of Llama Inn, New York, winner of the Altos Bartenders’ Bartender Award.