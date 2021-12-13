How BULLZ App Is Allowing Users To Monetize Word-of-Mouth Recommendations

Content marketing and monetization have taken over the digital selling space, and it’s high time marketers move with the industry speed. While content marketing focuses on generating quality content to win clients, content monetization is equally important to profit creators. It is a means for creators to earn from the content they create, even when they are not directly selling it.

One of the key factors to consider when diving into content monetization is the engine tool to use. This touches on the engine you use to build and dispense your content. Among the many available content creation and marketing engines, WOM Protocol has emerged as one of the top companies in creating user-focused platforms.

For years, WOM Protocol has served the marketing industry with a practical user-generated marketing channel that leverages the most effective form of marketing, honest word-of-mouth recommendations. It’s an entire ecosystem of creators, authenticators, publishers, and advertisers that create, incentivize, and reward word-of-mouth recommendations. This marketing approach has been effective in helping firms drive sales in their different industries. Their mission has been to make it a reality that the future of marketing is destined to be ad-free.

Recently, WOM Protocol announced the launch of a new app, BULLZ, destined to scale its marketing endeavors to new heights. BULLZ is the first dedicated platform for users to discover and get rewarded for authentic blockchain and crypto-related recommendations. It is created to help creators leverage user-generated content and achieve a higher return on investment.

A beta version of the BULLZ app has been launched for both iOS and Android users. The BULLZ app has integrated the WOM Protocol as an economic incentive system that allows users to monetize their honest word-of-mouth recommendations about blockchain-related projects. All recommendations are peer-reviewed and authenticated, and only those recommendations the community feels are authentic, creative, and positive can start earning. Rather than prepaid brand deals and compromising promotions, creators have the freedom to “promote to earn” on BULLZ.

“We constantly see airdrops or bounty campaigns within the blockchain community as a means to spread awareness for marketing projects for more adoption,” said Melanie Mohr, founder & CEO of BULLZ. “We believe that BULLZ is the perfect opportunity for those projects to tap into genuine word of mouth – the most valuable form of marketing – allowing their communities to get rewarded for spreading the word about them.”

BULLZ has unique features and content that will enable the blockchain and crypto communities to make more educated decisions regarding which projects and brands to be a part of. BULLZ will continuously release additional features, such as a leader board of trending projects discussed on BULLZ to better support the understanding of community metrics, such as how many people are talking about a project.

Brands and projects can access the authenticated, user-generated content made on BULLZ through the recently launched WOM Campaign Manager. The WOM Campaign Manager allows brands to browse user recommendations about their project and purchase WOM Tokens to boost selected content and give the content more exposure on the BULLZ app.

Written in partnership with Ascend