“The Antonio Brown Concept” – The New Personalized Limited Edition Timepiece From Skeleton Concept

Skeleton Concept, a French Haute Horology atelier that specializes in fine watchmaking and the personalization of exceptional timepieces, inaugurates its new concept with the participation of NFL (super bowl / American football) player Antonio Brown.

This customized timepiece is a limited edition of 55 pieces and will bear the name “The Antonio Brown Concept”.

Based on a Rolex Submariner “HULK” 116610LV, this customization aims to do justice to the original Rolex theme, by accentuating the expressiveness of the movement and the general appearance of the watch in order to make this timepiece more intense, lively, and vigorous. This customization process was made to match the personality of Antonio Brown, an outstanding sportsman with a large and muscular physique. No other watch model except the one that is known as the “HULK” and customized by the master watchmakers of Skeleton Concept, could have been suitable for the player – who directly opted for that choice.

The main directive given by Brown for this concept was to surlign the strength and the virility aspects of the original model all the while obtaining a slender cut and elegant result which would allow the NFL athlete to wear his timepiece day and night. Through the meticulous work of our master watchmakers, the Submariner “Hulk” underwent a long process of customization that spanned almost a year.

First, a two-tone anthracite steel rhodium plating was done on the skeletonized movement. In order to accentuate the volume of the timepiece, the master watchmakers then played with contrasts by highlighting the lines of the movement, the strapping, the indexes, and the oscillating weight in bright orange as well as white lines.

The contrast obtained thanks to the skeletonization and the choice of colors (Green VS Orange) gives the concept of “stamina”, a sculpted and much more ribbed look to the piece. The “sunny” effect of the skeletonized movement reflects the light and adds finesse and refinement to this graphically elaborated concept.

A 45° hand-made bevelling sandblasts the lugs and the (central) buckle of the timepiece, as well as satinises the sides of the watch and its strap in order to mattify the appearance of the timepiece and keep the codes of finesse and elegance of fine watchmaking.

Just like the previous model of the brand (the Matuidi Concept), Skeleton Concept has opted for the addition of luminescent intra-ceramic engravings on the glass of the dial.

The watch thus unveils new facets at nightfall.

The watch is signed “A.B 81” – for the initials of the NFL player and his jersey number. Likewise, Skeleton Concept has underlined the numbers 7 and 10, embossed on the dial, which corresponds to Brown’s date of birth (July 10, 1988).

The Antonio Brown Concept marks the stylistic and graphic evolution of the Skeleton Concept atelier since its inception with its first customization – The Carbon Concept. The brand gained confidence and undertook more daring and ribbed customizations, thus positioning itself in the very high-end segment of watch customizations.

Antonio Brown: “I am proud to join the Skeleton Concept family. This timepiece is the result of exceptional work. The master watchmakers of Skeleton Concept knew how to take my instructions and impeccably translate my wishes for this model, no matter how long it took to achieve this exact result. This timepiece perfectly represents me. The model finally lives up to its name “Hulk”, and I’m proud to associate mine with it.”

For more information: Carla: +33 9 72 21 26 93 / carla@skeletonconcept.com

Written in partnership with The Luxury Lifestyle Magazine