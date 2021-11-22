French luxury fashion house, Givenchy, is officially entering the NFT space. When Creative Director Matthew M. Williams joined Givenchy in 2020, he implemented his innovative vision for the House by bringing it into the new world of digital fashion. In collaboration with renowned graphic artist Chito, Givenchy has revealed a new series of 15 NFTs that is the very first of its kind.

This isn’t the first time Chito and Williams have partnered; in fact, Williams recently worked with Chito on the Spring 2022 pre-collection to create an eye-catching collection with airbrushed characters and symbols that pushed Givenchy’s design boundaries into the wonderful realm of graphic art. As a continuation of their collaboration, the rare set of 15 unique NFT graphic designs will feature the same iconic prints used in the Spring 2022 pre-collection. “I’ve been wanting to explore this new and exciting space of NFTs,” says Williams. “The fact that Chito is already active in the ecosystem made it feel even more natural for us to collaborate on this limited series and bring our collective vision for Givenchy even further.”

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Givenchy

The NFT movement has inspired Givenchy and Williams because of the tremendous power it can provide artists like Chito to broadcast their work and vision directly to a global audience. The medium also represents a whole new way of conceptualizing fashion’s role, not just in physical lives, but digital lives as well, bridging the gap between the two worlds. This is undeniably the future of fashion as the NFTs are unique digital artworks that collectors can use as online avatars or PFPs (profile pictures). NFTs as PFPs are becoming a popular trend that the fashion community can adopt to exclusively showcase ownership of Chito and Williams’ creations for Givenchy. The release of this unique NFT collection between Williams and Chito is an authentic expression of digital fashion in the modern world.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Givenchy

To remain sustainable and eco-conscious, Givenchy has decided to launch the NFT collection on the Polygon network, known for its minimal energy consumption. Givenchy worked alongside the Aura Blockchain Consortium, an organization that LVMH and other leading luxury groups back, consulted on the development of the smart contracts for this NFT drop, and worked with Paris-based industry innovator Ledger, to ensure the provenance of the NFTs, which were minted directly from the Ledger Nano wallet of Givenchy.

The Chito x Givenchy NFTs will go on sale on Open Sea tomorrow, November 23rd. After seven days, the highest offer will be accepted, and the bidders will receive their NFTs. The auction will help support Givenchy’s long-term preferred foundation, The Ocean Cleanup.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Givenchy

This is just the start for both Chito and Givenchy.