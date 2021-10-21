Welcome to the precious world of high jewelry: Haute Joaillerie. A new vertical dedicated to exploring the wonders of premier, one-of-a-kind high jewelry pieces from Haute Living’s favorite Maisons, Haute Joaillerie is where new high jewelry collections, launches, and trends will sparkle.

Ahead, indulge in our Haute Joaillerie must-haves for the season, from new, dramatic diamond drops from Cartier and Louis Vuitton to the bold hues of tanzanite from Gucci and Tiffany.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Bulgari

THE DIAMOND DROP

This fall it’s all about the magnificent diamond. Embrace a subtle cascade with Louis Vuitton, Cartier, Chanel, and more.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Cartier

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chanel

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Repossi

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Boucheron/Saks Fifth Avenue