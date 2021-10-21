Nikola Vucevic
Cover Story
Why Chicago Bulls All-Star Nikola Vučević Is Really A Jedi In Disguise
Jeffrey Wright
Cover Story
Bond, Batman And Bernard Lowe: A Banner Year For Jeffrey Wright
William H. Macy
Cover Story
William H. Macy Is Taking The Time To Stop, Smell The Roses & Drink A Little Whiskey In His New, “Shameless”-Free Era
William H. Macy
Haute Scene
Nominee William H. Macy Brought His Willie Creeks Alter Ego Out To Play At His Emmy Week Haute Living Cover Launch Party
Aaron Rodgers
Cover Story
Time Is A Commodity For Reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers

Introducing Haute Joaillerie: Haute Living’s New High Jewelry Edit Dedicated To Premier Pieces And Trends

Fashion, Haute Time, News

Haute Living’s New High Jewelry

Welcome to the precious world of high jewelry: Haute Joaillerie. A new vertical dedicated to exploring the wonders of premier, one-of-a-kind high jewelry pieces from Haute Living’s favorite Maisons, Haute Joaillerie is where new high jewelry collections, launches, and trends will sparkle.

Ahead, indulge in our Haute Joaillerie must-haves for the season, from new, dramatic diamond drops from Cartier and Louis Vuitton to the bold hues of tanzanite from Gucci and Tiffany.

Haute Living’s New High Jewelry
Gucci High Jewelry Hortus Deliciarum earrings in white gold with tanzanites, tsavorites, yellow beryls and diamonds; price upon request.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

Haute Living’s New High Jewelry
Tiffany & Co.’s 2021 Blue Book Collection Schlumberger® Flower Leaves necklace in 18k yellow gold and platinum with tanzanite and diamonds; price upon request.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co

Haute Living’s New High Jewelry
Bulgari Magnifica High Jewelry ring in platinum with 6.05-carat royal blue oval sapphire, four 0.77-carat buff-top sapphires and 1.62-carat pavé-set diamonds; price upon request.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Bulgari

THE DIAMOND DROP

This fall it’s all about the magnificent diamond. Embrace a subtle cascade with Louis Vuitton, Cartier, Chanel, and more.

Haute Living’s New High Jewelry
Pluie de Cartier High Jewelry bracelet in 18k white gold and diamonds; price upon request.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Cartier

Haute Living’s New High Jewelry
Chanel Revelation Diamant Transformable earrings in 18k white gold and diamonds; price upon request.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chanel

Haute Living’s New High Jewelry
Repossi Serti Sur Vide Brevis 4-stone ring in white gold with 4 pear cut diamonds for 3.44 cts and 55 pave diamonds for .80 ct; price upon request.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Repossi

Haute Living’s New High Jewelry
Louis Vuitton Bravery Collection L’Elan Vital Necklace in white gold, 6 LV Monogram Star-cut diamonds for 3.06 carats and 2629 diamonds for 28.44 carats; price upon request.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Haute Living’s New High Jewelry
Boucheron Pensée de Diamants necklace; $212,000, available at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Boucheron/Saks Fifth Avenue

PREVIOUS POST
News
October 21, 2021
Loews Offers The Best Experience For Any Kind Of Chicago Visit
By Gabriel Pessoa
Haute Living Daniel Boulud with Hublot
Celebrities
October 21, 2021
Haute Living Celebrates Culinary Legend Daniel Boulud With An Intimate Dining Experience At Le Pavillon With Hublot
By Adrienne Faurote
Celebrities
October 21, 2021
Romero Britto and DJ White Shadow Collaborate On Limited Edition NFT Art Collection
By Gabriel Pessoa
The Best New Dining Desitnations In Miami
City Guide
October 21, 2021
New Restaurant Wave: The Best New Dining Destinations In Miami
By Adrienne Faurote

Los Angeles

New York

Miami