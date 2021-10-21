The energy in Manhattan right now is infectious; the streets are alive, and restaurants are teeming again with guests ready to indulge—especially Daniel Boulud’s Le Pavillon nestled in the heart of Midtown. To celebrate the immense success of Haute Living’s latest cover star and renowned Michelin Star Chef, Daniel Boulud, Hublot hosted an intimate dinner honoring the culinary genius and inviting attendees into the wonderful world of Boulud.

Guests were greeted upon arrival with a glass of Ruinart Champagne as they wandered through an exclusive look at Hublot’s watches on display—one of Boulud’s most beloved watchmakers. In fact, Boulud exclusively wore Hublot on Haute Living’s cover shoot at the newly renovated Daniel restaurant on Park Avenue. To begin the evening, Haute Living CEO Kamal Hothcandani, alongside Boulud and President of Hublot North America Jean-Francois Sberro, warmly welcomed the guests, setting the tone for what would be a very special evening ahead.

The coursed dinner menu embodied Boulud’s rich palette with refined elegance and French flair. The menu included unique, notable dishes like Huitres “Vanderbilt which is John’s River oysters gratinées, hazelnut parsley-seaweed crust, Flet Yuzu which is a yuzu cured Long Island fluke with honey crisp apple and wasabi vinaigrette, Homard Cresson which is a roasted Maine lobster with lovage, purple potatoes, and watercress velouté, and finally, the Canard Navet which is a roasted duck breast enhanced with turnip farci and plum sauce rouennaise. The meal was completed with the Noisette Chocolat, a milk chocolate crémeux wiht praline croustillant with hazelnut nougatine. Boulud was accompanied by Executive Chefs Michael Balboni and William Nacev and Executive Pastry Chef Yoho Ogata to manifest the menu to perfection.

During the evening, Chairman and CEO of SL Green, Mark Holliday, made a special appearance and spoke sincerely about his efforts with Boulud during the Covid-19 pandemic—one that greatly affected the food and hospitality industry—and stunned guests with their initiative of feeding those in need through the program, Food1st. Holliday and Boulud’s tremendous efforts in a time when needed most left a lingering feeling of inspiration surrounding the dinner.

To end the evening, Hublot North America President Jean-Francois Sberro gifted Boulud a painting by famed New York artist Jojo Anavim, which read, “Enjoy Life.” The message of enjoying life’s pleasures is an ethos that Boulud honors every day in both his personal and professional career—an important value we can all learn from him.

Other notable guests that attended the evening were Morris Moinian and Frederique van der Wal.

