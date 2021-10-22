Where To Dine Out For This Weekend’s Head Of The Charles Regatta

The 56th Head of the Charles Regatta is returning to Boston once again this weekend with more than 11,000 rowers from around the world competing in one of the world’s largest rowing events.

The traditionally held two-day event has been expanded this year to three days, running today through Sunday. The three-mile upstream race on the Charles River starts off at Boston University’s DeWolfe Boathouse and finishes at Herter Park on Soldiers Field Road. For spectators, the BU Bridge is one of the best places to watch the races kick off while the Western Avenue Bridge is a great spot to catch the end of the race.

Here’s a look at a few haute spots to dine out for this weekend’s Head of the Charles Regatta:

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Geppetto

Over at Cambridge Crossing, chef/owner Will Gilson debuted Geppetto earlier this year, his third restaurant at the development, which features small plates and shareable dishes. Here, you can unwind with a sampling of smoked short rib carpaccio, Georges Bank scallops, or yellowfin tuna crudo. Carb-lovers can get their after-race fuel with dishes like hand-cut porcini pappardelle or pumpkin agnolotti. If you’ve worked up a bigger appetite after the races, try the roasted lamb shank or the grilled grass-fed ribeye.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Waypoint

If you are looking for some stylish dining in Harvard Square, Waypoint delivers. Located at the gateway of Harvard Square, you can get started in haute style with a sampling of Giaveri, Osietra, Royal White Sturgeon caviar or a seafood tower paired up with a bottle of Robert Moncuit “Les Chetillons.” Standouts on the coastally inspired menu include whole roasted branzino with shaved fennel salad and Maine lobster with black rice and brown butter aioli.

Photo Credit: Kristin Tieg

Over at Alden & Harlow, Chef de Cuisine Stephanie Barrett and Chef/Owner Michael Scelfo focus on a flavor-forward menu that features everything from seared Bluefin crudo and local burrata with buttered brioche to start as well as a hearty grilled New York strip with red wine butter served up in the subterranean modern space. Brunch is served here on the weekends and features a Bravas skillet, black pepper carbonara and a New York strip steak and eggs Benedict.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Longfellow Bar

The Longfellow Bar is more than just a bar. Here, you can enjoy a luxurious sampling of steak tartar with pickled garlic scapes and smoked egg yolk; raw Bluefin tuna kitfo with warm injera and green harissa or fried squash blossoms served with a zucchini and mint salsa verde. We recommend pairing it up with a Black Diamond Bay cocktail to enjoy at the historic Café Algiers haute spot in Harvard Square. Named after famed architect Alexander Wadsworth Longfellow, who along with his business partners Frank Alden and Alfred Harlow created Brattle Hall in 1889, The Longfellow Bar pays homage to enjoying a meal around one’s kitchen counter with its dishes designed to be shared and passed.