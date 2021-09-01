Photo Credit: Nathalia Aguilera

We promise you this: Justin Quiles fans are going to love his new album. The Grammy-nominated singer recently released his third studio album, La Ultimate Promesa, which brings on international giants, new sounds, and snappy writing. To accompany the release, Quiles released the music video for “La Botella” with Maluma.

The release comes on the heels of the succession of a series of global hits such as “Loco” featuring Dominican dembow artist Chimbala and reggaeton legends Zion & Lennox, a festive track that has amassed 73.8 Million streams globally, was certified 2x Platinum in Spain, and is currently charting #8 on Billboard’s Latin Airplay, #11 on Latin Digital Song Sales, #19 on Hot Latin Songs, and #6 on the Latin Rhythm Airplay chart; “Jeans” 282 million overall streams with multiple certifications such as Platinum in the US, Diamond in Chile, Platinum in Spain, 2x Platinum in Argentina, 4x Platinum in Peru, and 3x Platinum in Mexico; “Ponte Pa Mi” amassed 149 million overall streams and was certified Platinum in the US, Chile, and Argentina, 2x Platinum in Peru, and Gold in Mexico. His all-star collaboration alongside Daddy Yankee and El Alfa for “Pam” garnered over 178 million streams since its release and was certified Platinum in the US, Colombia, Peru, and Chile and Double Platinum in Spain and Mexico.

Quickly positioning himself as one of the most influential and memorable exponents, his impeccable pen has scored numerous hits, composing for some of today’s biggest superstars, such as J Balvin, Maluma, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Anitta, Natti Natasha, Wisin & Yandel, Farruko, among many more. His debut album “La Promesa” also peaked at #1 on Billboard’s “Top Latin Rhythm Albums” chart and #2 on the “Top Latin Albums” charts. To date, Justin has amassed over 5 billion combined streams. Here, we deep dive into his new album.

Photo Credit: La Ultima Promesa

Let’s talk about your new album. Which collaborations are you most excited to share? Could you share the process of working with said collaborators during the pandemic?

The most exciting collaborations are “La Botella” featuring Maluma and “Contradiccion” featuring Sech. For “La Botella,” me and Maluma created the record separately due to pandemic. And then we put the record together and the music video took place in Medellín. For “Contradiccion”, me and Sech have been working on this record before the pandemic happens. I had showed him the record first in the studio which he loved it and we finished producing it together with Dimelo Flow as well.

What is the meaning behind the album and what it represents?

The meaning of “La Ultimate Promesa” is closing of the chapter of what I started in this career. A lot has happened in the past years, my career has grown and so did myself. So now I’m ready for the new chapter.

Were you stoked to be part of the F9 family? Did you think “Real” made an impact where it was placed in the film?

I was very excited for this record, it was a great opportunity to be a part of F9 family. I think it was placed in the movie perfectly.

What is a popular misconception about Reggaeton and how do you dispel it?

People always think Reggaeton music is only about sex and women which we do have that but it’s not ONLY that. We also have a romantic song; song about love, party, heartbroken, pretty much for everything.

What musician would fans be most surprised to hear influenced your music?

Juan Gabriel and Ricardo Arjona.

Photo Credit: Nathalia Aguilera

Is fashion a major passion? What brands do you gravitate towards?

Definitely! I had always been into fashion and trying new style that no one has tried before. Fashion is art just like music and I love art. I gravitate towards upcoming brands.

What do you consider to be the secret recipe to your success?

My secret recipe to success is consistency. I have been grinding in this career since day one and I never stopped. I do everything with 100% of me if I’m not going to give 100% I rather not do it. Another secret recipe is willingness to learn. I’m open minded to learn from new experiences, new people, new opportunities. You can’t stop learning.

What was the first thing you bought yourself when you signed your record deal?

I didn’t really buy anything for myself but I paid off everyone who I owe money to.

What does the rest of your 2021 look like professionally and personally?

Professionally, looks like success. Personally, looks like I need to start meditating.

Let’s talk about the future. Where do you see your sound going?

Global. I want to expand my music to the other side of the world.