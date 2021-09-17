Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Haute Living

The intimate gathering was presented by eOn Mist and Louis XIII.

Haute Living celebrated an early release of its October issue with cover star and current Emmy nominee William H. Macy at Hyde Sunset Kitchen + Cocktails during 2021 Emmy Week on Thursday night.

Macy, 71, showed up solo on his motorcycle, making a ninja-like entrance and slipping into the party quietly.

He was shown to the bar, where he ordered one of his own custom cocktails — he is a brand ambassador and co-owner of Woody Creek Distillers and performs as his alter ego, Willie Creeks.

Custom Woody Creek cocktails on site included the Maple Bourbon Sour with Woody Creek Bourbon, pure/real maple syrup and lemon juice; the Bourbon Mule with Woody Creek Bourbon, ginger beer and orange bitters; and Bourbon Lemonade with Woody Creek bourbon and lemonade.

Haute Living Senior Vice President April Irene Donelson then gave a speech welcoming guests, thanking Bill and congratulating him on his Emmy nomination — his 15th overall and his sixth for playing Frank Gallagher on Shameless.

She then turned the floor to Devon Pryor, City Director at Louis XIII, who had Macy do the ceremonial opening of a bottle of Louis XIII, a cognac that ages for 100 years. If an entire bottle is drunk, one’s wishes come true. Guess what Macy wished for?

Guests then sat down for a huge, incredible dinner at Hyde Kitchen + Cocktails — the first meal the restaurant has executed (it will officially be opening within the next few weeks for dinner service and currently is open Thursday, Friday and Saturdays as a nightclub only).

Menu items included a Tomahawk steak, tuna tartar, shrimp cocktail, mushroom ravioli, truffle gnocchi, chicken parmesan, banana cream pie and the eatery’s signature cotton candy confection.

After dinner, Pryor led the guests in a special tasting of Louis XIII, sharing a bit about how to effectively enjoy the luxury experience to the maximum.

Guests at the event included Haute Living Editor-in-Chief Laura Schreffler, Chanel Green and Ernest Dukes, Austen Hurst, K.C. Chohan, Price Arana, Ninah Turner and Megan McClelland, stylist Monty Jackson, Ashkan Rajaee and Tara-Jane Flynn and Gavin B. Keilly.

Austen Hurst, CEO of eOn Mist, also gave a speech thanking Bill and saying how the pandemic is not done yet and we all need to do our part to keep the world safe.

Cocktail maker to the stars Rosie Ruiz — one of the most sought-after bartenders in Los Angeles — hopped behind the bar to make Macy a custom cocktail with his own Woody Creek Distillers bourbon.

Macy is nominated for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series at the 73rd Emmy Awards this Sunday.

