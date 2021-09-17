William H. Macy
Haute Scene
Nominee William H. Macy Brought His Willie Creeks Alter Ego Out To Play At His Emmy Week Haute Living Cover Launch Party
William H. Macy
William H. Macy poses next to his Haute Living cover

Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Haute Living

The intimate gathering was presented by eOn Mist and Louis XIII.

William H. Macy
William H. Macy and his Woody Creek Distillers publicist Chanel Green

Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Haute Living

Haute Living celebrated an early release of its October issue with cover star and current Emmy nominee William H. Macy at Hyde Sunset Kitchen + Cocktails during 2021 Emmy Week on Thursday night.

William H. Macy
Haute Living Senior Vice President April Donelson gives a speech prior to Macy’s dinner

Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Haute Living

Macy, 71, showed up solo on his motorcycle, making a ninja-like entrance and slipping into the party quietly.

William H. Macy
William H. Macy and Haute Living Editor-In-Chief Laura Schreffler

Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Haute Living

He was shown to the bar, where he ordered one of his own custom cocktails — he is a brand ambassador and co-owner of Woody Creek Distillers and performs as his alter ego, Willie Creeks.

William H. Macy
William H. Macy does the ceremonial opening of Louis XIII with City Director at Louis XIII Devon Pryor

Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Haute Living

Custom Woody Creek cocktails on site included the Maple Bourbon Sour with Woody Creek Bourbon, pure/real maple syrup and lemon juice; the Bourbon Mule with Woody Creek Bourbon, ginger beer and orange bitters; and Bourbon Lemonade with Woody Creek bourbon and lemonade.

William H. Macy
Haute Living Editor-in-Chief Laura Schreffler, Rosie Ruiz and stylist Monty Jackson

Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Haute Living

Haute Living Senior Vice President April Irene Donelson then gave a speech welcoming guests, thanking Bill and congratulating him on his Emmy nomination — his 15th overall and his sixth for playing Frank Gallagher on Shameless.

William H. Macy
William H. Macy and eon Mist CEO Austin Hurst

Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Haute Living

She then turned the floor to Devon Pryor, City Director at Louis XIII, who had Macy do the ceremonial opening of a bottle of Louis XIII, a cognac that ages for 100 years. If an entire bottle is drunk, one’s wishes come true. Guess what Macy wished for?

William H. Macy
K.C. Chohan, Price Arana , Ninah Turner and Megan McClelland

Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Haute Living

Guests then sat down for a huge, incredible dinner at Hyde Kitchen + Cocktails — the first meal the restaurant has executed (it will officially be opening within the next few weeks for dinner service and currently is open Thursday, Friday and Saturdays as a nightclub only).

William H. Macy
Tara-Jane Flynn and Gavin B. Keilly

Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Haute Living

Menu items included a Tomahawk steak, tuna tartar, shrimp cocktail, mushroom ravioli, truffle gnocchi, chicken parmesan, banana cream pie and the eatery’s signature cotton candy confection.

William H. Macy
Josh Rose, Julia Wong, Rafael Kalichstein and Tony Estrada

After dinner, Pryor led the guests in a special tasting of Louis XIII, sharing a bit about how to effectively enjoy the luxury experience to the maximum.

William H. Macy
William H. Macy and Ashkan Rajaee

Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Haute Living

Guests at the event included Haute Living Editor-in-Chief Laura Schreffler, Chanel Green and Ernest Dukes, Austen Hurst, K.C. Chohan, Price Arana, Ninah Turner and Megan McClelland, stylist Monty Jackson, Ashkan Rajaee and Tara-Jane Flynn and Gavin B. Keilly.

William H. Macy
The ambiance at Hyde Sunset

Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Haute Living

Austen Hurst, CEO of eOn Mist, also gave a speech thanking Bill and saying how the pandemic is not done yet and we all need to do our part to keep the world safe.

William H. Macy
William H. Macy

Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Haute Living

Cocktail maker to the stars Rosie Ruiz — one of the most sought-after bartenders in Los Angeles — hopped behind the bar to make Macy a custom cocktail with his own Woody Creek Distillers bourbon.

William H. Macy
Louis XIII on display

Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Haute Living

Macy is nominated for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series at the 73rd Emmy Awards this Sunday.

William H. Macy
Senior Vice President at Haute Media Group April Irene Donelson and Editor-In-Chief at Haute Living Laura Schreffler

Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Haute Living

William H. Macy
Woody Creek Distillers on display

Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Haute Living

