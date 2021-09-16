Photo Credit: Claire Leahy

A quintessentially British garden of juicy fruits and blooming flowers has landed in Los Angeles this month.

In partnership with Nordstrom, Jo Malone London will welcome guests into the whimsical world of its iconic English Pear & Freesia fragrance, bringing the scent to life through a sensorial experience at The Grove.

Photo Credit: Claire Leahy

Visitors will be invited to step into an oversized Jo Malone London gift box, topped with towering freesias sprouting from mounds of moss. Inside the cloud-covered space, they can explore the full English Pear & Freesia collection, including the cologne, home fragrances and bath & body offerings. Special-edition products will be available in elegant, fluted glass designs and an extra-large body & hand wash. All are available with complimentary gift wrapping in the British fragrance and lifestyle house’s signature cream and black.

Weekly events at the space will offer guests the chance to create personalized, one-of-a kind keepsakes and enjoy sweet treats including pressed-pear cookies and fruit pops. Guests can also drop in at any time to take a comfy seat inside a giant yellow pear for the perfect, playful Instagrammable moment.

Photo Credit: Claire Leahy

When:

Friday, September 10 – Thursday, October 7, 2021

Monday – Thursday: 10am to 9pm

Fridays and Saturdays: 10am to 10pm

Sundays: 11am to 8pm

189 The Grove Drive, Los Angeles