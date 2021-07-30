Jay Cutler + Pat LaFrieda
The Best Looks From Paris Fashion Week For The Men’s Spring-Summer 2022 Season

Fashion, News

Men’s Spring-Summer 2022
Louis Vuitton

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Men’s Fashion Week in Paris has officially kicked off an exciting fashion month of runway collections for the Spring-Summer 2022 season. Looking ahead, New York, London, Milan, and Paris Women’s Fashion Week are still to come starting in mid-September. This season, for the men’s collections, expect to see signature menswear staples like impeccably tailored suiting and layered looks fused with innovative design techniques and bright, vibrant colors. From oversized, bold silhouettes at Virgil Abloh’s Louis Vuitton to retro feels at CELINE by Hedi Slimane, this season makes fashion feel fun again, ultimately marking a joyous return to a sense of normalcy and the runways. 

Ahead, we’re revealing the best looks from Paris Fashion Week Men’s Spring-Summer 2022 Season to inspire your Spring wardrobe buys. 

Men’s Spring-Summer 2022
Hermès

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Hermès

Men’s Spring-Summer 2022
Saint Laurent

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Saint Laurent

Men’s Spring-Summer 2022
Alexander McQueen

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Alexander McQueen

Men’s Spring-Summer 2022
Louis Vuitton

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Men’s Spring-Summer 2022
CELINE

Photo Credit: Courtesy of CELINE

Men’s Spring-Summer 2022
Armani

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Armani

Men’s Spring-Summer 2022
Loewe

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Loewe

Men’s Spring-Summer 2022
Lanvin

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Lanvin

Men’s Spring-Summer 2022
Dolce & Gabbana

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana

Men’s Spring-Summer 2022
Dior

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior

Men’s Spring-Summer 2022
Fendi

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fendi

Men’s Spring-Summer 2022
Prada

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Prada

