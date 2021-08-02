Haute Living And Pedini Miami Host Haute Leaders Dinner At Marion Miami

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Haute Living and Pedini Miami joined forces at Marion Miami to host the Haute Leaders dinner for the month of July. While Haute Living hosts their Leaders dinners every month, this was the first of which was held in collaboration with high-end design company, Pedini Miami. Vice President David Rousso represented the design company. Pedini provides customers with Italian-designed furnishings of the highest standard and style. To learn more about Pedini Miami’s services, CLICK HERE.

Industry leaders, spanning across several markets, attended the gorgeous event in the Brickell area of Miami.

Guests from Haute Design, Residence, Lawyer, Beauty and MD networks were welcomed with refreshing summer cocktails and escorted into a private dining room at Marion Miami. The exclusive room provided an excellent ambiance for what was clearly set to be an unforgettable evening.

Once guests were all in attendance, it was time to be seated for a wonderful meal. To kick things off, guests were presented with sweet and spicy edamame, hamachi jalapeño rolls and popcorn shrimp. For entrees, Haute Leaders were served pineapple teriyaki salmon, spicy ginger filet mignon and a lovely risotto hot pot. Side dishes included truffle fries, truffle mac & cheese and miso roasted cauliflower. To round things off, dessert came in the form of Marion’s imperial experience, which is comprised of an assortment of sweets, fruits and ice cream.

The Marion staff ended the meal with a bang by passing out limoncello shots, which were presented with strobe lights.

It was another successful Haute Leaders dinner as guests thoroughly enjoyed their time and are already looking forward to the next event in the Haute Leaders series.

