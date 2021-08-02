Jay Cutler + Pat LaFrieda
Haute Living And Pedini Miami Host Haute Leaders Dinner At Marion Miami

Haute Events, Haute Scene, Lifestyle, News

Suzanne DeWitt, David Rousso, Angel Nicolas, April Donelson

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Haute Living and Pedini Miami joined forces at Marion Miami to host the Haute Leaders dinner for the month of July. While Haute Living hosts their Leaders dinners every month, this was the first of which was held in collaboration with high-end design company, Pedini Miami. Vice President David Rousso represented the design company. Pedini provides customers with Italian-designed furnishings of the highest standard and style. To learn more about Pedini Miami’s services, CLICK HERE.

Industry leaders, spanning across several markets, attended the gorgeous event in the Brickell area of Miami.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Guests from Haute Design, Residence, Lawyer, Beauty and MD networks were welcomed with refreshing summer cocktails and escorted into a private dining room at Marion Miami. The exclusive room provided an excellent ambiance for what was clearly set to be an unforgettable evening.

Alirio Torrealba, Doris Torrealba, Jennifer Nicole Lee and Edward Lee

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Dr. Jay Young, Seth Semilof and Dr. Rian A. Maercks

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Once guests were all in attendance, it was time to be seated for a wonderful meal. To kick things off, guests were presented with sweet and spicy edamame, hamachi jalapeño rolls and popcorn shrimp. For entrees, Haute Leaders were served pineapple teriyaki salmon, spicy ginger filet mignon and a lovely risotto hot pot. Side dishes included truffle fries, truffle mac & cheese and miso roasted cauliflower. To round things off, dessert came in the form of Marion’s imperial experience, which is comprised of an assortment of sweets, fruits and ice cream.

The Marion staff ended the meal with a bang by passing out limoncello shots, which were presented with strobe lights.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Marion Imperial Experience

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

It was another successful Haute Leaders dinner as guests thoroughly enjoyed their time and are already looking forward to the next event in the Haute Leaders series.

Alex Miranda, Dr. Jay Young, Andrea Gutierrez, April Donelson, Dr. Rian A. Maercks, Guest of Dr. Rian A. Maercks

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Suzanne DeWitt and April Donelson

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Claudia Llanes, Pierpaolo Visconti, Gio Ingletto, Andy Garcia

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Erik Haase, Emily Wriston, Alex Miranda

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Suzanne DeWitt, Gabriel Pessoa, Mary Gibson, Weston Finn, Diana Correa

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Guest of Dr. Rian A. Maercks, Andrea Gutierrez and Mariela Rodas

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Mariela Rodas and Andy Garcia

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Angel Nicolas and David Rousso

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

