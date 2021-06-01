Photo Credit: Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group

The Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group and luxury Italian footwear brand Aquazurra have joined forces to create a collection of limited edition in-suite slippers that will have guests wanting to stay in for their sartorial fix.

Photo Credit: Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group

Known for creating colorful designs with uncompromising comfort and craftsmanship, Edgardo Osorio, Founder and Creative Director of Aquazurra, has designed the slippers for both fashion and function, resulting in a luxurious and elevated take on a traditional slipper.

Photo Credit: Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group

For a limited time, the striped and tasseled slippers will grace the closets of select suites throughout the Mandarin Oriental global portfolio. Each pair, as designed by Osorio, comes in a classic striped pattern uniquely designed for men, women and children: black and white for men, aqua-green and white for women, and vibrant saffron and white for children. The men’s and women’s slippers boast a traditional tassel, while the children’s feature a playful pom-pom. Presented in a beautiful linen dust bag, the comfy and cute pieces are meant to be enjoyed in-suite, at home and at future destinations. The complimentary slippers will be available in select suites for a limited period at Mandarin Oriental hotels around the world.

Photo Credit: Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group