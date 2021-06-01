Casey Affleck
News
Haute Living Kicks Off Memorial Day Weekend With Cover Star Casey Affleck
Wesley Snipes
Haute Scene
The OG Daywalker, Wesley Snipes, Celebrates His Haute Living Cover In L.A.
Mario Carbone
News
Haute Living x Mario Carbone Host Carbone Sunday Supper
City Guide
Stunning Le Pavillon Opens at One Vanderbilt in New York’s Midtown
News
Haute Luxury Mother’s Day Gift Guide: Celebrate Mom Everyday With These Specially-Curated Gifts

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group + Aquazzura Have Collaborated On The Most Stylish Of Travel Accessories

Fashion, Travel

MOPhoto Credit: Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group

The Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group and luxury Italian footwear brand Aquazurra have joined forces to create a collection of limited edition in-suite slippers that will have guests wanting to stay in for their sartorial fix.

MOPhoto Credit: Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group

 Known for creating colorful designs with uncompromising comfort and craftsmanship, Edgardo Osorio, Founder and Creative Director of Aquazurra, has designed the slippers for both fashion and function, resulting in a luxurious and elevated take on a traditional slipper.

MOPhoto Credit: Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group

For a limited time, the striped and tasseled slippers will grace the closets of select suites throughout the Mandarin Oriental global portfolio. Each pair, as designed by Osorio, comes in a classic striped pattern uniquely designed for men, women and children: black and white for men, aqua-green and white for women, and vibrant saffron and white for children. The men’s and women’s slippers boast a traditional tassel, while the children’s feature a playful pom-pom. Presented in a beautiful linen dust bag, the comfy and cute pieces are meant to be enjoyed in-suite, at home and at future destinations. The complimentary slippers will be available in select suites for a limited period at Mandarin Oriental hotels around the world.

MOPhoto Credit: Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Casey Affleck
Celebrities
May 29, 2021
Haute Living Kicks Off Memorial Day Weekend With Cover Star Casey Affleck
By Haute Living
Celebrities
May 28, 2021
Haute Living Celebrates Las Vegas Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr At Hearthstone Kitchen And Cellar
By Mary Gibson
Jean Shafiroff
News
May 28, 2021
Mind Your Manners 101: Society Queen Jean Shafiroff Shares Her Charity Event Etiquette Guide
By Laura Schreffler
The Peninsula Hotel
City Guide
May 28, 2021
The Peninsula New York is Reopening with New Luxury Amenities and Experiences
By Adrienne Faurote

Los Angeles

New York

Miami