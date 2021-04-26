The Must-Visit Luxe Events At The 2021 South Beach Wine And Food Festival

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

The South Beach Wine and Food Festival is THE place to be for all foodies and wine connoisseurs. In celebration of its 20th anniversary, SOBEWFF® is packed full of the most delicious events. This year the festival will be a little different, with limited capacity and extra safety precautions, but it will still have all of the luxuriousness it is known for. Although all events are amazing, there are a few that give their guests an experience at the height of luxury.

Tribute Dinner honoring Giada De Laurentiis and Eduardo M. Sardiña hosted by Masters of Ceremonies Gloria & Emilio Estefan

This year, SOBEWFF® is delighted to honor Emmy Award-winning television personality best known for her hit shows on the Food Network, a New York Times’ bestselling author and flourishing restaurateur, Giada De Laurentiis as well as President and Chief Executive officer of Bacardi U.S.A., Inc., Eduardo M. Sardiña. The dinner will be hosted by Miami royalty – Emily and Emilio Estefan who will guide guests through a night of live music and, of course, exceptional spirits, wine, and food. The menu for the night has been curated by an unparalleled roster of highly decorated chefs and will feature an extravagant live auction with once-in-a-lifetime travel and dining experiences. For more information and to buy tickets, visit the website here.

Fontainebleau Miami Beach presents Wine Spectator’s Best of the Best sponsored by Capital One®

The name is all you need to know about this event, as it is truly only the best of the best. This event features 30 of the nation’s top chefs who will showcase their most gourmet samplings to pair with over 60 wines rated 90 points or higher on Wine Spectator’s scale. This night has only the best of the best, and is split into two nights for double the enjoyment and ensured safety for all guests. For more information and to buy tickets, visit the website here.

Moët & Chandon BubbleQ® hosted by Guy Fieri

BBQ and Champagne? What could be better! BubbleQ® was one of the original events from the first SOBEWFF® 20 years ago, and this year it’s making its comeback! Emmy Award-winning rockstar Chef Guy Fieri will host this extravagant event where the bbq is mouthwatering and the champagne is free-flowing. This is the type of one-of-a-kind experience that only SOBEWFF® can create. For more information and to buy tickets, visit the website here.

Dinner hosted by Enrique Olvera and Diego Oka

This dinner brings together the tastes of two different cultures as Peruvian chef Diego Oka and Mexican chef Enrique Olvera join forces to create an exquisite menu. Enrique Olvera is known for his appearance on Netflix’s Chef’s Table and for being the mastermind behind Cosme in New York City, NY, and Pujol in Mexico City ranked 12 on The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list (2019). Diego Oka is the Executive Chef at the helm of La Mar by Gaston Acurio and brings his unique and innovative talent to the dinner. This will be a melting pot of flavors and an experience you can only get at SOBEWFF®. For more information and to buy tickets, visit the website here.