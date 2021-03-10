Always presenting innovative ways to showcase his latest collections in the digital space, Christian Louboutin has made no exception for his Fall-Winter 2021 men’s and women’s collections. Using 3D technology, the brand has created a completely immersive and interactive airplane, taking guests on a one-way (virtual) trip from the iconic TWA Terminal in JFK Airport, New York—an architectural marvel designed by Eero Saarinen—to Loubiville. Recreating all the traditional steps involved in travel—which includes completing a security check, boarding the aircraft, watching an onboard security video and even in-flight service and reading materials—the Loubi Airways journey has reimagined the experience entirely. For instance, rather than presenting a selection of food and beverages, the LoubiCrew offers its guests the House’s latest fragrances and lipstick collections on its trolleys, as well as shoes and accessories for indoor and outdoor wear. My personal favorite is the x-ray animation in the overhead bins, which shows the new crystal-encrusted heels. Click here to start your journey on Loubi Airways now!

