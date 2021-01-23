Millennial Entrepreneur Dianna Hughes Is Scaling New Heights With Her Work Ethic & Ingenuity

Written in partnership with DN Newsdesk Photo Credit: Dianna HughesMillennials – every person born from the early 1980s till around 2000 – are about 80 million strong. While a few see them as a generation stuck looking at their phones, others realize that they’re shaping the world around us. Driven more so by tasks and values than by money, the Millennial ethos is one that combines individualism with the goal of adding value to the world.

One such entrepreneur is Dianna Hughes. Dianna has been gaining momentum in recent times because of her work ethic and the new ideas that she generates for her clients. Her popularity has increased ten-fold in the past few years as more and more clients have been busy chasing her to work on their brands.

Born and raised in Miami, Dianna started conceptualizing and ideating at a young age. Then with the advent of the social media world, she grabbed the opportunity to create huge brand awareness programs and become a key influencer for people. A firm believer in working smart, Dianna vouches to follow the basics and forget big formulas to succeed in life. She implements the same for her brands and clientele as well. To keep traction on the business, Dianna uses apt market research, thorough knowledge about the competition, and knowledge of the current trends in the market.

Being extremely passionate about the fashion and beauty industry, Dianna knew that this would be an exciting career opportunity for her; moreover, she said that it never felt like work but was enjoyable. Dianna now is not only an entrepreneur but also a key influencer, brand strategist, marketing consultant, and content creator for an umpteen number of fashion and beauty companies. She has also founded a creative agency that specializes in handling multiple projects including wine and spirits.

Showing excellent leadership qualities, Dianna has set up a great team of people working in tandem with her. Management and delegation being key aspects to succeed as a team Dianna also is open to trying new things and experimenting in her business which has helped her achieved this feat at such a young age.

Dianna Hughes has a clear vision for scaling her business worldwide as going from local to global is her dream. She is all set to attain that and will keep setting a great example for the next generation of entrepreneurs.