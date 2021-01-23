Social Media Expert And Entrepreneur Riley Hillin Explains How To Ace Digital Marketing

Written in partnership with Ascend Photo Credit: Riley HillinRiley Hillin is someone you will want to take advice from when it comes to digital marketing within the social media landscape. This 23-year-old has been at the social media game since 2012, refining and optimizing his strategy since then, and now boasts of running his own social media business that helps brands and entrepreneurs with their digital marketing. Riley has some advice on how to ace digital marketing in an increasingly-saturated space.

Goal-Setting Is Key

What is your primary digital marketing goal? What do you want to get out of any campaign you run? Establishing goals, milestones, and objectives will help you see measurable results that will help drive further success, whatever that means to you.

Develop Unstoppable Confidence

Any digital marketing you do for your brand must convey a sense of it being the best, or at least really good. Not only that, but your confidence must match reality. You want to develop trust and connect with your audience in a meaningful way.

Riley has helped numerous brands underline and emphasize their strong points, which has attracted more people to their audiences. Some of the brands Riley has helped out have grown their audiences by a few hundred thousand or even a few million. Such massive gains are only possible if a level of trust is established.

Deliver High-Quality Content

People on social media want to see content that is worth their time. It is an increasingly crowded field and there are a million things vying for the attention of users. That is why you will want to focus on delivering high-quality content. Not only that, but you will want to keep churning out that quality content consistently and frequently. The algorithms on social media platforms like Instagram favor content that gets the most likes, shares, comments, and saves. Quality content will highlight your brand’s reputation as time goes on, leading to more people being aware that your content is worth following.

Be Patient

Growth on social media takes time. It will be a bit of a waiting game sometimes when it comes to seeing the results of your digital marketing. It is a progressive advance towards success, so make sure you have realistic expectations for your digital marketing. Don’t expect results overnight!

Riley makes sure he stays focused on doing things that achieve results. If something looks like it is not as effective as it used to be, he pivots and applies a different strategy. Sometimes this takes a great deal of patience, but it will be highly rewarding in the end.

These are just some of the highlights of Riley’s digital marketing strategy. He knows how to grow accounts in virtually any niche on social media platforms like Instagram, which has led to his services being highly sought-after by brands and entrepreneurs alike.

