gucci dec/jan 2021
News
Haute Living’s Exclusive Editorial With Gucci Handbags & Shoes Featuring Jackie 1961 Handbag
Dior beauty dec/jan 2021
News
ROCK ‘N’ ROLL FANTASY: Haute Living’s Exclusive Beauty Editorial With Dior Makeup’s Golden Nights Holiday Collection
Kyle Kuzma
News
How NBA Star Kyle Kuzma Is Making His Childhood Dreams Come True
Yvan Jacqueline & Deyvanshi Masrani
News
One-On-One With Parfums De Marly Managing Director Yvan Jacqueline On Pegasus Exclusif & Saks Miami Launches
Louis XIII
News
HAPPY HAUTE HOLIDAYS: The 2020 Haute Living Luxury Gift Guide Is Here

Michael Timothy Johnson: From Working At A Bank To Becoming A Widely Successful Motivational Speaker

Entrepreneur, Haute Partners

Written in partnership with DN News Desk

Michael Timothy JohnsonPhoto Credit: Michael Timothy JohnsonThey say life happens when you are busy making other plans. That’s just how life goes. You can smash the piñata, but there’s no telling if you’ll get what you want or something else altogether. This has been the way that Michael Timothy Johnson’s life has been shaped. From working in a bank to becoming a widely successful motivational speaker, this is his story.

Michael Timothy Johnson (MTJ) was born in Jacksonville, Florida, in 1993. He graduated from the University of South Florida with a Bachelor’s in Finance and a minor in Legal Studies. Soon after graduation, MTJ found himself sashaying down the corridors of banks as a licensed personal banker. Although his true fate still lay in the shadows, it was here, in rush-filled banks that he started to understand the investment and financial growth; two concepts that were critical in helping him find his path as a motivational speaker. MTJ says, “Although I loved the challenges and pace of my job, I always knew that something was missing. Growing money can be thrilling but I wanted something else, something more.”

Working in banks helped MTJ discover his potential to help others out of financial quandaries. People seemed to open up to him, trust him, and follow his guidance. “I was an individual first and a banker later. This attitude did not prove counter-intuitive as many might think. In fact, it made people come to me because they started to benefit from my advice. It also revealed to me my own capacity to connect the dots in their problems while at the same connecting with them. This revelation was more thrilling than any money I’d ever made.”

MTJ is on a mission to help young men discover their true potential which he believes is often hidden in plain sight. He wants them to become responsible with their bodies, minds, and money. For him, wholesome life is a life that respects itself. He says, “As I never set out to be a motivational speaker, what I speak, comes from the inside. From me to them as it would be from me to me. There are no filters or frills but there are requirements. I believe success can be the fate of all if they rise above the limitations they’ve set for themselves.”

Young, dynamic, and rich of heart, MTJ is making waves as a motivational speaker. Here’s wishing him all the best as he advances to a fate of his own making.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Lindsey Vonn
Celebrities
January 8, 2021
Lindsey Vonn On Health, Wellness + New Beginnings
By Laura Schreffler
Lucid Miami Studio
Haute Auto
January 6, 2021
Lucid Motors Announces First East Coast Studio In Brickell City Centre
By Alana Garcia
Ke-uH at Acqualina 1
Haute Cuisine
January 6, 2021
Japanese Fusion Restaurant Ke-uH Opens At Acqualina Resort & Residences
By Andres E. Caceres
gucci dec/jan 2021
Fashion
January 4, 2021
Haute Living’s Exclusive Editorial With Gucci Handbags & Shoes Featuring Jackie 1961 Handbag
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Kyle Kuzma

Los Angeles

CVR1_Cover_MIKE TYSON

New York

RICK-ROSS-CVR-INSTA

Miami

Loader