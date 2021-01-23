gucci dec/jan 2021
How Michael Chancellor Made His Firm The Go-To Credit Repair Specialist Of The Masses

Entrepreneur, Haute Partners

Written in partnership with DN News DeskMichael ChancellorPhoto Credit: Michael ChancellorMichael Chancellor’s credit repair firm has achieved massive success. In just two years, it went from a few clients to more than 10K clients and has expanded from one cubicle to an entire floor.

Mike is always ready to help people who want to restore their personal credit files or business owners who want to create their credit profiles. In his business, he believes in giving everyone a second chance and he doesn’t want anyone to lose hope before reaching their goals. His brand concentrates on each individual person, as taking care of the customer matters the most, and as the company grows they will be shifting their aim to other businesses to help them grow as well.

Fortunately, the Covid-19 crisis did not affect his business and Mike is ready to expand to new locations such as Texas, Michigan, Florida, and Massachusetts. Mike likes to hire people who are like-minded and eager to learn new things. He leads by example and has taught that helping someone else will in turn help you grow as well. His company’s fast results and effective customer service help differentiate them from their competitors and his authentic stories help motivate his customers to never stop before reaching their goals.

Michael Chancellor is a true role model who inspires others to trust in themselves and to never stop before reaching the top. One of his main pieces of advice is to not mingle professional and personal lives at any time as the results will never be good.

Follow him on Instagram www.instagram.com/mikethecreditchamp

