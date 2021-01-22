Tofuu Talks About Starting Young, Achieving Staggering Success, And Challenges Faced As A Top Gaming YouTuber

Written in partnership with DN News Desk

Photo Credit: Hayden JosephTofuu is a 22-year-old YouTube phenomenon who is leaving no stone to entertain his gaming fans.

YouTube needs no introduction; it is a space that has been on the rise in the past decade and has also opened up many doors of opportunities to help people excel at their passion, reach new audiences, and garner much more fame. As the YouTubers of today, many youngsters have come to the forefront of the digital space to offer people their new and creative ideas in the form of the unique content they create in their desired niche. With over 3.81 million subscribers, Tofuu, the young YouTuber behind his eponymous YouTube gaming channel, has always believed in doing something new and different At a very young age, he dove deep into the world of YouTube to explore the gaming niche and become a high-performing content and video creator on games like Roblox.

Coming from Hailey, Idaho, and raised in the Rocky Mountains, this 22-year-old YouTuber is all about grit, passion, and the ability to connect with his viewers by creating innovative content on video games. Currently, Tofuu is making his presence felt across YouTube as an entrepreneur, content creator, and entertainer who never fails to attract his viewers and subscribers with something new to offer them. He makes videos on Roblox and has in the past made video content on Minecraft and other games. With his earlier channel Tofuugaming in 2011, he even gave reviews on Lego toys and did Griffin Lives with other YouTubers like Poke and Ant.

Since creating his first YouTube channel in the year 2010, Tofuu has drenched himself completely in YouTube where he keeps coming up with innovative ideas to reach more people and draw more subscribers to his channel. After giving so many years to YouTube, going through many ups and downs in the process, and dealing with the many hate comments, Tofuu grew not only as a content creator and YouTuber, but most importantly as an individual.

As a kid, he had fallen in love with video gaming and began recording his experiences on a flip phone, while giving commentary in the background. Destiny and his hard work together placed him in the YouTube business and today he runs a channel that has garnered more than 3.8 million subscribers.

Speaking about failure, Tofuu says that he has failed multiple times in his life since starting his career at 13. He also noticed along the journey that family and friends may advise you to stop trying, but you must keep your focus on the end goal and keep putting in as much effort as possible, no matter the hurdles in the way. Tofuu believes that when one learns the skills and develops mastery, one stops failing and starts winning in life.

Tofuu takes pride in calling himself a YouTube entertainer who exudes strong passion and dedication to serve his audience the right kind of content on games like Roblox and also connecting with them with his vlogs on his other channel ‘JoeG’ on YouTube.

Overcoming many challenges in life and his career, Tofuu serves as the perfect example of a young and successful YouTuber. And with his ‘never say die’ attitude he is raring and ready to reach the top of the YouTube game. Go subscribe to his YouTube channel ‘Tofuu’ now to get your hands on some interesting video content.

