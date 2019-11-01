Haute 100 atmopshere
Haute Scene
Haute Living Celebrates Miami’s Most Influential & Impactful Residents At Haute 100 Brickell City Centre Event
Brickell City Centre
News
The 2019 Haute 100 List
Nas
City Guide
Nas Is Finding New Inspiration From ‘The Lost Tapes 2’
Jimmy Butler
City Guide
How Jimmy Butler Plans On Bringing The Heat To Miami
Kevin Love
News
Kevin Love On His Mission To Help People Live Their Healthiest Lives

1 Hotel Opens In West Hollywood With Huge Celebrity Bash

Celebrities, Haute Scene, News, Travel

1Hotel West Hollywood Opening
Gwyneth Paltrow

Photo Credit: Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

The A-list stepped out last week to celebrate the grand opening of WeHo’s hottest new hotel, the 1 Hotel West Hollywood.

1Hotel West Hollywood Opening
Rachel Zoe, Nikki Reed and Sara Foster

Photo Credit: Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Barry Sternlicht, Chairman & CEO of Starwood Capital Group, celebrated the grand opening of his mission-driven brand alongside Gwyneth Paltrow, Rachel Zoe, Sara Foster, Jamie Foxx, Diplo, Chantel Jeffries, Paris Hilton, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Nikki Reed, Hannah Bronfman, Lance Bass and Lola Lennox.

1Hotel West Hollywood Opening
Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton and Nicky Hilton

Photo Credit: Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Guests were treated to a special performance by Annie Lennox’s eldest daughter Lola, who performed several classic covers while her mother was spotted in the front row cheering her on.

1Hotel West Hollywood Opening
Jamie Foxx

Photo Credit: Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

1 Hotel West Hollywood is nestled at the base of the Hollywood Hills on the iconic Sunset Strip, with sweeping views from downtown to Santa Monica, drawing  inspiration from the land, sea, and abundant sunshine of Southern California.

1Hotel West Hollywood Opening
Diplo

Photo Credit: Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

The sustainable property features four dining concepts, including 1 Kitchen by Chris Crary of “Top Chef” and several health and wellness options from yoga to personal training.

1 Hotel West Hollywood is located at 8490 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069 

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
boohoo x All That Glitters Launch Party
Celebrities
November 11, 2019
Supermodels Romee Strijd + Elsa Hosk Discuss Friendship, Fashion & Their New Holiday Campaign
By Laura Schreffler
pink shirtmaker Brookfield Place
Fashion
November 11, 2019
Pink Shirtmaker Opens Its Latest Boutique In NYC’s Brookfield Palace With Onsite Shirt Bar
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Chanel Pharrell
Celebrities
November 11, 2019
Secure Your Spot For The Inaugural Playing For Change Gala Honoring Pharrell Williams This Friday In Miami
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Haute 100 atmopshere
Celebrities
November 8, 2019
Haute Living Celebrates Miami’s Most Influential & Impactful Residents At Haute 100 Brickell City Centre Event
By Deyvanshi Masrani
CVR1_ALFIE ALLEN_LA

Los Angeles

CVR1_Cover_NAS

New York

CVR1_Cover_JIMMY BUTLER_MIA

Miami

Loader