Photo Credit: Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

The A-list stepped out last week to celebrate the grand opening of WeHo’s hottest new hotel, the 1 Hotel West Hollywood.

Barry Sternlicht, Chairman & CEO of Starwood Capital Group, celebrated the grand opening of his mission-driven brand alongside Gwyneth Paltrow, Rachel Zoe, Sara Foster, Jamie Foxx, Diplo, Chantel Jeffries, Paris Hilton, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Nikki Reed, Hannah Bronfman, Lance Bass and Lola Lennox.

Guests were treated to a special performance by Annie Lennox’s eldest daughter Lola, who performed several classic covers while her mother was spotted in the front row cheering her on.

1 Hotel West Hollywood is nestled at the base of the Hollywood Hills on the iconic Sunset Strip, with sweeping views from downtown to Santa Monica, drawing inspiration from the land, sea, and abundant sunshine of Southern California.

The sustainable property features four dining concepts, including 1 Kitchen by Chris Crary of “Top Chef” and several health and wellness options from yoga to personal training.

1 Hotel West Hollywood is located at 8490 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069