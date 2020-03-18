Photo Credit: Anatomy

While we’re all practicing self-quarantining and social distancing measures as COVID-19 is spreading throughout our country, many companies are adapting to bring their services right to the home. And in a time when keeping our immunity is of the utmost importance, there’s no better opportunity to take part in home workout classes to ensure we stay fit throughout the coming weeks. Not only will working out maintain your fitness levels, but it will also increase your endorphins and help maintain strong mental health throughout this uncertain time.

Photo Credit: Anatomy

Miami’s premier fitness facility Anatomy, which has locations in Miami Beach, Midtown and 1 Hotel South Beach, is bringing their beloved workouts straight to the consumers. One of Anatomy’s top instructors—or as they call them at Anatomy, Personal Trainers & Body Architects—Nikki Pepper caught up with Haute Living to share her current at-home workout for anyone to try while they’re at home. You can do these exercises anywhere throughout your home—or if you’re lucky enough to have an outdoor area, get some fresh air and work up a space outdoors. Find it below:

Instructions:

Complete 5 rounds of all 6 exercises listed

45 seconds of work, 15 seconds of rest in between

1-minute rest in between rounds

Repeat exercises 1-6 in order starting from the top for a total of 5 rounds

Exercises:

Air Squat

Mountain Climber

Alternating Reverse Lunge

Push Up

Burpee

Alternating High Plank & Shoulder Taps

Throughout the studio closures, Anatomy will continue to keep everyone at home updated with new workouts to try remotely via their social channel @anatomy – check in for more updates and stay safe and healthy!