Dior Creative Director for Women’s Collections Maria Grazia Chiuri looked to surreal artists for inspiration for her Fall/Winter 2020/2021 Haute Couture collection. Specifically, she looked to artists like Lee Miller, Dora Maar and Jacqueline Lamba, all of whom created apt muses with a unique version of perceived femininity. “Surrealist images manage to make visible what is in itself invisible,” began Chiuri. “I’m interested in mystery and magic, which are also a way of exorcising uncertainty about the future.” The collection touts pieces and looks that are “attuned to nature and transformation,” with dreamy and eye-catching hues, borrowed from places like paintings by Leonora Carrington and Dorothea Tanning. To showcase the designs, miniature mannequins are used in the most creative of ways, along with a magical trunk made to mimic 30 Avenue Montaigne, all of which will make their way across the globe. This world tour was conceived with the idea of the Théâtre de la Mode in mind from haute couture past, when French couturiers would take their creations between Europe and America after World War II, and where the Dior Ateliers also were a part of. The miniature pieces were crafted completely by hand, such as suits, a coat with pleated layers and even a wedding gown for the grand finale. A video directed by Matteo Garrone beautifully brings to life this very special project for the House in a magical and mystical, fairytale-like setting, complete with a cast of characters like Venus, young nymph girls and two porters, showcasing the trunk and miniature haute couture pieces inside. Scroll to see some key looks from the collection, film scenography, and the full video, below.

