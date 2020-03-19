Photo Credit: DineAmic Hospitality

As with the other major cities in the U.S., Chicago has closed down restaurants and bars throughout the city to encourage social distancing during the COVID-19 outbreak and limiting restaurants to only offering curbside pickup services and delivery. So, while you’re practicing the measures to keep yourself and others safe by staying inside, Chicago’s most cherished restaurants are continuing to provide to their customers through new services, whether it be pickup, delivery or both. Many are taking it a step further by giving back to those who need it most in the process.

While the hospitality industry restructures, we encourage patrons of the Windy City to continue to support the local businesses and take advantage of these new offerings. One of the city’s biggest hospitality players, DineAmic Hospitality, has unveiled new offerings and services to bring their cuisine right to your home.

Photo Credit: Rebecca Peplinski

DineAmic has now diverted all delivery, contactless curbside pick-up and takeout to its beloved restaurant, Siena Tavern. Guests are able to order a la cart, or indulge in one of their brand-new, family-style packages that feed four people for just $40. Included in the packages are their best-selling antipasti, salad, pizza and/or pasta, so diners can get a bit of everything and still get the true restaurant experience. To order, please visit sienatavern.com/delivery or call 312-595-1322; available daily from 4-10 p.m. Customers can also order for delivery via Caviar, UberEats, DoorDash and GrubHub.

At this time, all proceeds will directly support the staff so they can continue operating and serving the community. As a token of appreciation, the restaurant is giving back to the community by giving all patrons who order from the restaurant a $25 gift card for them to use during future dine-in experiences through the end of 2020.

To spread the love, they have also developed a special campaign entitled SHARE THE LOVE & SUPPORT OUR COMMUNITY, which can be purchased digitally to benefit fellow restaurants in the area during this time.

Other restaurants that will continue servicing the community include:

Maple & Ash – available for pickup and delivery. They’re currently matching all pick-up orders dollar-for-dollar, meaning that guests who order for pick-up will receive a Maple & Ash gift card for the amount spent to use during dine-in at a later date. To order, call the restaurant or email sdorders@mapleandash.com

etta – available for pickup and is also following the same dollar-for-dollar giving back structure as Maple & Ash, gifting customers who order a gift card of the same amount to use at a later date once the doors re-open

Happy Camper – available for delivery and pick-up, plus offering a special quarantine Survival Kit package that includes all of your guilty pleasures — pizza, ranch, cookie dough, seltzers and most importantly these days, toilet paper for $75. All profits will be put toward Happy Camper’s Employee Emergency Fund

We will continue to post more updates as they come in. In the meantime, support local business and enjoy lunch or dinner from one of these incredible eateries during this time of uncertainty. For more information, please check in with the city for live updates.