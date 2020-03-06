Photo Credit: Dior

After having brought to life his Future Relics collection for Kim Jones‘ Summer 2020 Dior Men runway show, contemporary and globally-renowned artist Daniel Arsham’s pieces will soon be available for purchase this month in the House’s boutiques. The show’s set design featured monolithic sculptures that spelled out the uppercase letters DIOR; using that same, distinctive aesthetic, pieces like a basketball—made pink and touting the DIOR name—a telephone and the Je Suis Couturier book from 1951—reimagined in an eroded jewelry box embellished with crystals—are re-designed. Several of the pieces are reflective of Monsieur Dior’s objects and pieces of inspiration, such as the book itself and a clock. Both Arsham and Jones are lovers and enthusiasts of art, so the partnership is one that makes sense for both. For more information, click here to visit the House’s website.

Photo Credit: Dior Photo Credit: Dior Photo Credit: Dior