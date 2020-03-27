Photo Credit: @CatGarciaPhoto

In addition to the general fear we’re all feeling at the moment, another specific worry is how to remain healthy while stuck indoors during the COVID-19 quarantine without being able to get to the gym. But thanks to Lee Mullins, co-founder of the global fitness brand Workshop—which you’ll find at all Bvlgari Hotels worldwide, including its London flagship, as well as in Milan, Bali, Dubai, Beijing and Shanghai, with future locations opening in Paris, Moscow and Tokyo—you don’t have to worry about the disruption to your workout routine any longer. Mullins, who trains the likes of Rita Ora and Josephine Skriver, believes that your fitness goals can be accomplished wherever you are, regardless of space, time and location, and as such, he’s the perfect person to help us on our at-home fitness journey during the coronavirus quarantine.

“All of a sudden our routines and schedules have completely vanished due to being in quarantine, and when it comes to working out, this has inevitably led to people panicking about all their hard work they have put into their health and training going down the drain,” he shares, noting, “Now first things first, any strength or endurance level you have developed does not completely diminish following a few days or weeks of not training or not being able to follow your normal routine, in fact, on average your strength and endurance level will be retained for anywhere from 25-35 days, and despite what many may believe, your fitness goals don’t need to be thrown out the window just because you can’t get into a gym, it’s easier than ever to retain and continue towards your goals from the very comfort of your living room. Bodyweight training is a highly effective way to train, and I’ve put together a routine that can be followed until we can return back to our normal lives.”

Below, check out the videos Mullins made specially for Haute Living readers with foolproof moves to whip you into shape at home.

