Photo Credit: RossHelen/Shutterstock.com

How are the stars getting ready for Hollywood’s biggest night? Check out how the A-list is getting red carpet ready for the 2020 Academy Awards below!

A-LIST LOCKS

Photo Credit: Meche/Facebook

Jennifer Lopez, Michelle Williams, Charlize Theron. Stylist to the stars Meche is the hottest celebrity salon in Los Angeles, tending to the tresses of stars like Super Bowl goddess Drew Barrymore andStylist to the stars Kari Hill, who’s responsible for some of the most beautiful blondes in Hollywood, shares her favorite looks from the A-list this awards season.

Margot Robbie has been very bold this award season, rocking dark severe roots that are in major contrast to her blonde hair. This makes me think that on the Oscar red carpet she’ll either continue her statement or surprise us all with a root touch up, refreshing her blonde, or simply taking the edge off and softening the line of demarcation. Either way, she will rock it!

has been very bold this award season, rocking dark severe roots that are in major contrast to her blonde hair. This makes me think that on the Oscar red carpet she’ll either continue her statement or surprise us all with a root touch up, refreshing her blonde, or simply taking the edge off and softening the line of demarcation. Either way, she will rock it! Charlize Theron has also been bold this year walking the red carpet with a bleach and tone blonde and a chic crop haircut. At the Baftas she surprised us with a longer softer look, so I’m assuming this weekend she’ll be soft, with both her hair style and also her color. Her blonde will have a softer hue in comparison to the boldness she started the season out with.

has also been bold this year walking the red carpet with a bleach and tone blonde and a chic crop haircut. At the Baftas she surprised us with a longer softer look, so I’m assuming this weekend she’ll be soft, with both her hair style and also her color. Her blonde will have a softer hue in comparison to the boldness she started the season out with. Scarlett Johansson has been my favorite this year. So classic and chic. Her color has been soft and natural and her styling timeless. She has worn her hair up to all the award shows this year, making me think she will either continue with her theme, or wear her hair down making a statement on the hottest carpet of the year!

TOP TANS

Photo Credit: Amanda Harrington

Amanda Harrington, who transforms and sculpts the likes of Sienna Miller, Dua Lipa and Poppy Delevingne, with her painting and contouring practices, can’t be miraculously on call for all of Hollywood during its most important moments. While she IS in town catering to the A-list, those who can’t snag an appointment can scoop up her first, much-lauded, line of tanning products.

A VIRTUAL NAIL ESCAPE

Photo Credit: Bellacures

Getting a mani/pedi should be a relaxing experience, but too often, during awards season, it’s just par for the course. But thanks to Bellacures, LA’s premiere nail salon, the stars can decompress and still get their glam on. The Beverly Hills location is offering the Virtual Reality Mani Pedi, an immersive experience allowing customers to escape reality from the comfort of their signature, sofa-quality chairs. Using a Virtual Reality headset, customers will be transported to the destination of their choice- from a beautiful beach (Kauai’s Hanalei Point), to a majestic waterfall (Iceland‘s Skogafoss Waterfall), or a lush forest (in Allegheny State Park), and when paired with the customized sensory service, the sights, sounds, and refreshing aromas of their destination come alive and offers a much-need reprieve from awards season madness.

THE FACIAL TO END ALL FACIALS

Photo Credit: OleHenriksen

Want to get a Katy Perry-approved facial? At West Hollywood’s OleHenriksen Spa, owner Vance Soto has created a facial to give anyone KP-looking perfect skin. This treatment utilizes multiple state of the art pieces of equipment and incorporates the HydraFacial™ for exfoliation and hydration, LED lights for fine lines and wrinkles and to minimize surface bacteria, a LHE microphoto facial for texture, sun damage, contouring, lifting, and firming, while human stem cells provide the best glow possible. A proprietary oxygen system to calm, infuse antioxidants, and bind deep hydration to the skin is used to finish. If it sounds labor intensive, just imagine how your skin will feel after.

CRYOTHERAPY

Photo Credit: CryoCafe

For those who want the feel of Botox without any of the chemicals, cryotherapy is the way to go for the A-list, who are heading to CryoCafe on Melrose Avenue for the 5-7 minute CryoFix Facial, which uses localized cryotherapy to stimulate blood flow and cell regeneration in the skin. This face-focused treatment is ideal to support tightening the skin, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, minimizing the visibility of pores, and boosting collagen production. As an added bonus, it’s also antibacterial to help nix breakouts and irritation.

PERSONAL TRAINING

Photo Credit: Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills

Of course, most Hollywood stars work out with a personal trainer on a regular basis. But because it’s Oscar season, they’re upping their games and ramping up their routines. Harley Pasternak, the Global Fitness Advisor for all Four Seasons Hotel properties worldwide, who has trained the likes of Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Gwyneth Paltrow, Halle Berry, Megan Fox and Robert Downey Jr., among others, is busier than usual. Here, he shares what he does to get the stars in shape for Hollywood’s biggest night at the Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills.

“It’s Oscar season and that means I’m very busy. Many of our clients are scrambling to put the final touches on their physiques to look their best for the biggest award show in the world. In the past, this meant people would prepare months in advance; however, these days things have changed. Now, it’s a week or two before the Oscars that our clients tend to kick it up a notch, and below are the five things that

we focus on…”

Steps. I make sure all my clients hit at least 12,000 steps a day. With a Fitbit strapped to their

wrists, they make sure that they are walking to coffee shops, walking with their friends, and

walking when they have phone calls. Moving their bodies as much as they possibly can. For our

clients staying at Four Seasons properties, they can achieve these step goals through a

combination of an exciting walking or running trail provided by the concierge or in our state-of-the art fitness centers across the world. Food. Giving your body the right fuel is key when trying to look and feel your best. Often, I will

have my clients follow my body reset diet for the two weeks before an award show. This is based

on custom built smoothies that take little to no time to prepare and taste delicious. We also weave

in other meals that include salads, stir-fries, scrambles, sandwiches, and soups. Further, try and

kick sugar to the curb by learning about the copious amounts of sugar we are getting from

sources we would not otherwise think of. Make sure every meal has quality protein like seafood,

eggs, dairy, fiber in the form of vegetables, whole grains or legumes, and healthy fats such as

avocado, nuts, or seeds. Exercise. I make sure my clients lift, pull, or push something that challenges their muscles on a

regular basis to ensure that they have great posture and toned bodies. We focus heavily on the

posterior chain of the body, or the muscles that are attached to the back of the body. Exercises

that address the upper back, triceps, glutes, and hamstrings, are all essential to look regal on the

red carpet. Four Seasons has some of the most impressive fitness centers in the world that have an

incredible fitness toolbox to utilize as our clients prepare for Oscar week. And since many of my

clients travel often, undertaking the right fitness routines while travelling is becoming more

important. Whether trying to recover from jet lag or just trying to keep active while on the go, the

Fit with Four Seasons video series that we developed replicates the fitness workouts and advice

that I provide to my celebrity clientele. Technology. Try and unplug from technology at least one hour a day. Research shows that the

constant alerts and blue light emitted from the screens can have a profound impact on our mood,

appetite, and immune system. Sleep. You might be asking, how is sleep going to make me feel and look great on the red carpet.

The answer is simple, sleep is everything! A lack of quality sleep will actually impact our

metabolism, appetite, and digestion. Make sure that you avoid caffeine in the afternoon, minimize

alcohol in the evening, and try and unplug from your technology at least an hour before bedtime.

If you’re a sensitive sleeper, like me, you can get a custom mattress topper or firm pillows brought

up to your room to ensure you get a great night sleep. It’s common knowledge in Hollywood: no

one curates a better sleep than Four Seasons!

.

HIGH TECH TREATMENTS

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nurse Jamie 💉 (@nursejamiela) on Dec 19, 2019 at 8:46am PST

Nurse Jamie is one of LA’s top aesthetic clinics, offering her innovative treatments to an ethereal roster of stars like Vanessa Hudgens (above). On offer at her Santa Monica beauty den include the likes of NuEra tight, a temperature-controlled radio frequency (RF) skin smoothing system which treats a variety of conditions such as temporary reduction in the appearance of cellulite; Geneo, a unique, three-in-one facial treatment that works both on the outside and the inside of the skin, combining clinically proven treatments that encourage the natural skin renewal and replenishment processes; and Legend Pro, which resurfaces the upper layers of the skin and promotes the regeneration of collagen and elastin fibers in the deeper dermis.



KOVA

Photo Credit: Trina Yin

KOVA is the jet set’s new secret weapon. This fabulous French blow dry salon founded by former model Emma Moquet, located right along Robertson Blvd. with Chanel as its neighbor, is a quick fix for perfect last-minute hair with styles named after Hollywood screen sirens. In addition to Champagne at the ready, KOVA also has a VIP back room with a secret entrance for its VIP clients.