The New York Restaurants Raising Money For The Australian Bushfires & How You Can Help

City Guide, Haute Cuisine, News

As Australia continues to be devastated by bushfires, New York restaurants are taking a stand by doing what they do best: serve hungry New Yorkers. Over the next few weeks, restaurants in the city are hosting dinners, donating proceeds and creating special menus in an effort to raise money for communities and wildlife affected by the worst bushfires on record. Here’s how you can help, simply by purchasing a drink, a ticket or a dinner.

Crown Shy

Photo Credit: Chris Pane

The polished new American restaurant, Crown Shy will be serving only Australian wines by the glass this month, with 10% of the revenue being donated directly to the cause. Located on the ground floor of Art Deco masterpiece 70 Pine Street, the dining room and bar occupy a series of rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows leading to an open kitchen, making it the perfect place for post-work drinks.

Call 212.517.1932 to reserve a table.

Gran Tivoli

Photo Credit: Gran Tivoli

Australian restauranteurs, Jason Scott and Chef Robert Marchetti, of NoLita’s Gran Tivoli restaurant, launched a cocktail flight made with all Australian liquors including, Mr. Black, Starward Whisky, Four Pillars Gin. The proceeds of each one sold will go directly to the Australian Red Cross to aid relief for the Australian Bushfires. The trio of mini cocktails starts at $20 and will include an Aussie old fashioned, 50/50 and coffee and cream.

Call 917.714.8832 to reserve a table.

Del Posto

On Thursday, January 30, Executive Chef Melissa Rodriguez & Pastry Chef Georgia Wodder will be hosting a collaborative, multi-course dinner at Del Posto with a host of the city’s best chefs and sommeliers, including Angie Mar from The Beatrice Inn, Renata Ameni from Crown Shy and many more. The reception starts at 6:30 p.m. followed by a seated dinner at 7:30 p.m. with tickets starting at $200/person. 100% of the proceeds will be donated to The Red Cross. You can also purchase a $25 raffle ticket to go in the draw to win a unique experience at several of the city’s top restaurants from TAK Room to Gabriel Kreuther.

Visit here for more information.

