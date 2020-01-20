Elevate Your Las Vegas Dining Experience At These Restaurants

Dining in Las Vegas has evolved into “dinnertainment,” venues that blend full-service restaurants with entertainment for an all-in-one experience. From The Mayfair Supper Club and Rose. Rabbit. Lie. to TAO and LAVO, elevate your Las Vegas dining experience with top-notch cuisine, great music and dancing at these upscale Las Vegas restaurants.

The Mayfair Supper Club

Photo Credit: MGM Resorts International

The Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio is a theatrical dining experience inspired by supper clubs around the world. The themed-dinner menu begins with The Opening Act featuring items like the Wagyu handroll with caviar and scallops with black truffle and seaweed butter; the Main Event featuring the Mishima Farms Wagyu prime rib carved table-side; Supper Club Classics like the lobster thermidor and Beef Wellington for two; and The Grand Finale featuring delightful desserts, like an edible chocolate and hazelnut cigar that arrives vanilla-smoked under a glass cloche. As for the entertainment, it begins with a mellow pianist and gradually transcends into a jazzy-style club with a live band, dancers and lead vocalists who put on show-stopping performances. On Friday and Saturday nights, The Mayfair Supper Club features a late-night party with a live DJ.

Rose. Rabbit. Lie.

Photo Credit: Rose. Rabbit. Lie.

This modern supper club at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas offers the ultimate Las Vegas dining experience. Start with cocktails, conversation and classic hits on vinyl at The Study—an upscale bar tucked away near the main entrance of Rose. Rabbit. Lie. Retreat to the main dining room for dinner where you’ll find unique items such as the caviar taco, duck confit pasta and charred octopus. Over-the-top selections include a whole-roasted giant Alaskan red king crab, roast chicken cordon bleu and Beef Wellington served in a puff pastry atrium with Hudson Valley foie gras, creamed spinach, roasted king trumpets and black truffle. Live entertainment takes form with tap dancers, a jazzy band and upbeat numbers from stunning vocalists.

Hakkasan

Photo Credit: Hakkasan

Since making its debut in Las Vegas in 2013, Hakkasan at MGM Grand has become one of the top destinations to dine and party on the Las Vegas Strip. Start the night with signature dishes like the roasted black cod with Champagne and honey, black pepper Angus beef ribeye or the Jasmine tea smoked Wagyu short rib. Try a little bit of everything with several tasting menus offered. Every Thursday through Sunday, beginning at 10:30 p.m., resident DJs and the biggest names in the music industry headline in the nightclub. You might even catch celebrities like Drake and Jennifer Lopez taking in the scene.

CATCH

Photo Credit: Catch Hospitality Group

CATCH at Aria Resort & Casino offers a unique Las Vegas dining experience with a globally-inspired selection of dishes. The menu is excellent for larger groups as there are plenty of shareable options, from the seafood tower to the 42-ounce USDA prime porterhouse with truffle garlic herb butter. Transition from dinner to late-night in the lounge, open every Thursday to Saturday beginning at 10 p.m. The lounge’s refined atmosphere is reminiscent of a private library or speakeasy with a tufted leather bar and intimate velvet banquettes. Additionally, every Monday a DJ spins in the main dining room.

TAO

Photo Credit: TAO

This upscale establishment inside the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Casino Las Vegas blends dining and entertainment so well. While you wait to be seated, have a cocktail at the bar or vibe out to the in-house DJ. TAO Asian Bistro’s dinner menu includes a selection of dim sum, small plates, sushi and delectable entrees from the land and sea. You can also try TAO’s new omakase tasting experience with a sake flight pairing. If you’re dining at TAO on Thursday, Friday or Saturday night, turn your evening into a late-night party upstairs in the nightclub, which has become one of the top hotspots in Las Vegas for nearly 15 years.

LAVO

Photo Credit: LAVO

LAVO Italian Restaurant & Lounge at The Palazzo at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas turns its fine dining establishment into one unique Las Vegas dining experience every Saturday. Signature menu items from Executive Chef Ralph Scamardella include the 12-ounce Wagyu strip steak with 24-karat gold crust and lobster scampi pizza, or go for traditional brunch items like the almond-crusted French toast or chicken and waffles with bourbon maple syrup and candied pecans. LAVO Party Brunch also features a wide selection of oversized cocktails, top-notch Champagne, premium liquors and pricey drink packages to splurge on. Your LAVO Party Brunch experience is complete with a live DJ who keeps the party going from beginning to end.

Rivea

Photo Credit: MGM Resorts International

Michelin-starred chef Alain Ducasse’s Riviera-inspired restaurant, Rivea, rests 64 floors above the Las Vegas Strip at Delano and features French and Italian-influenced cuisine. After your Las Vegas dining experience at Rivea, continue the night at the connected nightlife destination, Skyfall Lounge. The lounge features a wide selection of cocktails mixed with Ducasse’s champagne, resident DJs and incredible floor-to-ceiling views of the Las Vegas Strip.

STK

Photo Credit: Anthony Mair

STK at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas offers something for everyone. Choose starters like the Alaskan king crab scampi and beef tartare. Then move on to the raw bar options or entrees such as the butter-poached whole Maine lobster and Colorado lamb chops. For those craving steaks, choose from a wide variety of small, medium and large options with flavorful add-on toppings like truffle butter, foie gras and king crab. Throughout dinner, you’ll be entertained by an in-house DJ, who turns the restaurant into a vibrant atmosphere.