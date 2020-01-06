Big Game Big Give 1
Check Out All Of The Winners At The 2020 Golden Globes

Celebrities, News

Golden Globes 2020
The cast of “Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood,”David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, Margaret Qualley, Quentin Tarantino, Brad Pitt, Julia Butters, and Leonardo DiCaprio after winning the category of Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Photo Credit: Hollywood Foreign Press Association

Check out all of the winners at last night’s 2020 Golden Globes… and the high-end threads they were wearing. Highlights include Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television winner Michelle Williams in custom-made Louis Vuitton, and Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture winner Brad Pitt in vintage 1920’s Cartier cufflinks.

TELEVISION

 Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Golden Globes
Ramy Youssef

Photo Credit: Hollywood Foreign Press Association

Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)
Bill Hader (“Barry”)
Ben Platt (“The Politician”)
Paul Rudd (“Living with Yourself”)
Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”) – WINNER

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Golden Globes 2020
Phoebe Waller-Bridge will auction off her Golden Globes suit, by Australian brand Ralph & Russo, in support of the Australian bushfire crisis.

Photo Credit: Hollywood Foreign Press Association

Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)
Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)
Kirsten Dunst (“On Becoming a God in Central Florida”)
Natasha Lyonne (“Russian Doll”)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”) – WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Golden Globes 2020
Brian Cox

Photo Credit: Hollywood Foreign Press Association

Brian Cox (“Succession”) – WINNER
Kit Harington (“Game of Thrones”)
Rami Malek (“Mr. Robot”)
Tobias Menzies (“The Crown”)
Billy Porter (“Pose”)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama

Golden Globes 2020
Olivia Colman, wearing Emilia Wickstead

Photo Credit: Hollywood Foreign Press Association

Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)
Olivia Colman (“The Crown”) – WINNER
Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)
Nicole Kidman (“Big Little Lies”)
Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Christopher Abbott (“Catch-22”)
Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Spy”)
Russell Crowe (“The Loudest Voice”) – WINNER (Crowe didn’t show because of the Australian bush fires)
Jared Harris (“Chernobyl”)
Sam Rockwell (“Fosse/Verdon”)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Golden Globes 2020
A pregnant and newly engaged Michelle Williams wore custom-made Louis Vuitton paired with rings worth $30,000 and $40,000.

Photo Credit: Hollywood Foreign Press Association

Kaitlyn Dever (“Unbelievable”)
Joey King (“The Act”)
Helen Mirren (“Catherine the Great”)
Merritt Wever (“Unbelievable”)
Michelle Williams (“Fosse/Verdon”) – WINNER

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Golden Globes 2020
Jared Harris accepts the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for “Chernobyl” from presenters, Tiffany Haddish and Salma Hayek

Photo Credit: Hollywood Foreign Press Association

“Catch-22″
“Chernobyl” – WINNER
“Fosse/Verdon”
The Loudest Voice
“Unbelievable”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Golden Globes 2020
Patricia Arquette accepts the Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for her role in “The Act” from presenters Jason Momoa and Zoe Kravitz

Photo Credit: Hollywood Foreign Press Association

Patricia Arquette (“The Act”) – WINNER
Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)
Toni Collette (“Unbelievable”)
Meryl Streep (“Big Little Lies”)
Emily Watson (“Chernobyl”)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Golden Globes 2020
Stellar Skarsgard

Photo Credit: Hollywood Foreign Press Association

Alan Arkin (“The Kominsky Method”)
Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)
Andrew Scott (“Fleabag”)
Stellan Skarsgård (“Chernobyl”) – WINNER
Henry Winkler (“Barry”)

Best Television Series — Drama

Golden Globes 2020
Jesse Armstrong accepts the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series – Drama for “Succession” from presenters, Matt Bomer and Sofia Vergara

Photo Credit: Hollywood Foreign Press Association

“Big Little Lies”
“The Crown”
“Killing Eve”
“The Morning Show”
“Succession” – WINNER

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Golden Globes 2020
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy for “Fleabag” winners Brett Gelman, Sian Clifford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott

Photo Credit: Hollywood Foreign Press Association

“Barry”
“Fleabag” – WINNER
“The Kominsky Method”
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
“The Politician”

MOVIES

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

David Heyman and Quentin Tarantino accept the Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” from presenters Pierce Brosnan and Will Ferrell

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” – WINNER
“Jojo Rabbit”
“Knives Out”
“Rocketman”
“Dolemite Is My Name”

Best Motion Picture — Drama

Golden Globes 2020
Sam Mendes accepts the Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture – Drama for “1917”

Photo Credit: Hollywood Foreign Press Association

“The Irishman”
“Marriage Story”
“1917” – WINNER
“Joker”
“The Two Popes”

Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language

Golden Globes 2020
Bong Joon Ho accepts the Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language for “Parasite” from Kit Harington and Sienna Miller

Photo Credit: Hollywood Foreign Press Association

“The Farewell”
“Pain and Glory”
“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”
“Parasite” – WINNER
“Les Misérables”

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Golden Globes 2020
Quentin Tarantino

Photo Credit: Hollywood Foreign Press Association

Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”)
Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won (“Parasite”)
Anthony McCarten (“The Two Popes”)
Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) – WINNER
Steven Zaillian (“The Irishman”)

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

Golden Globes 2020
After winning the category of Best Original Song – Motion Picture for “Rocketman,” Bernie Taupin and Elton John pose backstage in the press room

Photo Credit: Hollywood Foreign Press Association

 “Beautiful Ghosts” (“Cats”)
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” (“Rocketman”) – WINNER
“Into the Unknown” (“Frozen II”)
“Spirit” (“The Lion King”)
“Stand Up” (“Harriet”)

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

Golden Globes 2020
Hildur Guðnadóttir accepts the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Score – Motion Picture for “Joker” from presenters Paul Rudd and Jennifer Lopez

Photo Credit: Hollywood Foreign Press Association

 Hildur Guðnadóttir (“Joker”) – WINNER
Randy Newman (“Marriage Story”)
Thomas Newman (“1917”)
Daniel Pemberton (“Motherless Brooklyn”)
Alexandre Desplat (“Little Women”)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Golden Globes 2020
Brad Pitt wore 1920’s cufflinks with diamonds and white enamel, set in platinum by Cartier

Photo Credit: Hollywood Foreign Press Association

Tom Hanks (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”)
Anthony Hopkins (“The Two Popes”)
Al Pacino (“The Irishman”)
Joe Pesci (“The Irishman”)
Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) – WINNER

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Golden Globes 2020
Laura Dern, wearing custom Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, accepts the Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for her role in “Marriage Story” from Gwyneth Paltrow

Photo Credit: Hollywood Foreign Press Association

Kathy Bates (“Richard Jewell”)
Annette Bening (“The Report”)
Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”) – WINNER
Jennifer Lopez (“Hustlers”)
Margot Robbie (“Bombshell”)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Golden Globes 2020
Taron Egerton accepts the Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for his role in “Rocketman” from presenters Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson

Photo Credit: Hollywood Foreign Press Association

Daniel Craig (“Knives Out”)
Roman Griffin Davis (“Jojo Rabbit”)
Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)
Taron Egerton (“Rocketman”) – WINNER
Eddie Murphy (“Dolemite Is My Name”)

Best Motion Picture — Animated

Golden Globes 2020
Chris Butler and Arianne Sutner accepts the Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture – Animated for “Missing Link” from presenters Amy Poehler and Taylor Swift

Photo Credit: Hollywood Foreign Press Association

“Frozen II”
“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”
“Missing Link” – WINNER
“Toy Story 4”
“Lion King”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Golden Globes 2020
Joaquin Phoenix, winner of the Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for his role in “Joker” after hearing he won. With fiance Rooney Mara.

Photo Credit: Hollywood Foreign Press Association

Christian Bale (“Ford v Ferrari”)
Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”)
Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”)
Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”) – WINNER
Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Golden Globes 2020
Renee Zellweger, in Armani

Photo Credit: Hollywood Foreign Press Association

Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”)
Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”)
Saoirse Ronan (“Little Women”)
Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”)
Renée Zellweger (“Judy”) – WINNER

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Golden Globes 2020
Awkwafina, winner of Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her role in “The Farewell,” wearing Christian Dior

Photo Credit: Hollywood Foreign Press Association

Awkwafina (“The Farewell”) – WINNER
Ana de Armas (“Knives Out”)
Cate Blanchett (“Where’d You Go, Bernadette”)
Beanie Feldstein (“Booksmart”)
Emma Thompson (“Late Night”)

Best Director — Motion Picture

Golden Globes 2020
Sam Mendes, winner of Best Motion Picture – Drama for “1917”

Photo Credit: Hollywood Foreign Press Association

Bong Joon-ho (“Parasite”)
Sam Mendes (“1917”) – WINNER
Todd Phillips (“Joker”)
Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”)
Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

