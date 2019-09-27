Alfie Allen
Gwyneth Paltrow, Lucy Boynton, January Jones & More Stars Shine At Netflix’ ‘The Politician’ After Party

Some of Hollywood’s leading ladies shined bright on the pink carpet at the premiere of Netflix‘ newest series called The Politician, starring Ben Platt, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Lange, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Julia Schlaepfer, Laura Dreyfuss, Rahne Jones, Theo Germaine, David Corenswet, Bob Balaban and Benjamin Barrett. Scroll to see some of your favorite stars on the pink carpet AT DGA Theater in NYC and inside the afterparty at THE POOL, and catch the world premiere today on Netflix!

"The Politician" Season One Premiere
Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, January Jones, and Judith Light

Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Netflix

"The Politician" Season One Premiere
Gwyneth Paltrow, Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos, and Brad Falchuk

Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Netflix

"The Politician" Season One Premiere
Indya Moore

Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Netflix

"The Politician" Season One Premiere
Ben Platt (L) and Zoey Deutch

Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Netflix

"The Politician" Season One Premiere
Ben Platt (L) and Gwyneth Paltrow

Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Netflix

"The Politician" Season One Premiere
Lucy Boynton

Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Netflix

"The Politician" Season One Premiere
Jessica Lange

Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Netflix

"The Politician" Season One Premiere
Lucy Boynton (L) and Rami Malek

Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Netflix

"The Politician" Season One Premiere
Judith Light

Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Netflix

