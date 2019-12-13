Where To Ring In 2020 On NYE Miami-Style In The Magic City

There are few cities in the world that can rival Miami for New Year’s Eve celebrations. From top-tier nightclubs to lavish dinner parties or even exclusive house parties, the city of Miami never disappoints to deliver a NYE bash that will go all night long, glittered with A-listers and celebrities. To determine what party is best for you, we’ve rounded up the top places in Miami to ring in 2020. Find our haute list below:

FONTAINEBLEAU MIAMI BEACH

Photo Credit: Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Each year, the Fontainebleau delivers one of the most anticipated NYE events of the year, and this year does not disappoint as they headline the Jonas Brothers at their poolside NYE bash. Prepare to belt your favorite JoBros hits (old and new) all night long as they deliver an undoubtedly memorable performance in one of Miami’s most iconic destinations. The Fontainebleau is offering multiple ticket packages for purchase that will allow you to enjoy the performance in style including VIP cabanas, private tables and more. General admission ticket prices start at $299/person, which includes premium open bar until 12 a.m., and range from $5,000-$50,000 for private tables. For complete details and more information, visit fontainebleau.com/nye or call (305) 674-4641.

LIV MIAMI

Photo Credit: Simon Hare

Following the epic poolside countdown to midnight with the Jonas Brothers at the Fontainebleau, megaclub LIV Miami will host a can’t-miss after-party featuring DJ Marshmello, where the fun will continue late into the night. For tickets and VIP table reservations, visit https://www.livnightclub.com/.

E11EVEN MIAMI

Photo Credit: E11EVEN Miami

Miami’s epic 24/7 adult playground, E11EVEN Miami, will, of course, be headlining another incredible evening, this time bringing Snoop Dogg to come drop it like it’s hot. Guests will get to enjoy a live performance from the legendary rapper as he brings hits like “Gin and Juice” and “Young, Wild & Free” on the iconic ultraclub’s stage. New Year’s Eve tickets include open bar access and passed hors d’oeuvres from 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., plus a champagne toast at midnight. Tickets start at $200 per person. Pricing is scheduled to increase as the event draws closer. To purchase tickets or reserve VIP tables, visit www.11miami.com/nye. In addition, E11EVEN Miami will kick off its New Year’s Eve Weekend festivities on Saturday, December 28 with an exclusive performance by 50 Cent which will include many crowd-favorites like “In Da Club”, “Candy Shop”, and “P.I.M.P”. He will be joined by E11EVEN’s signature groundbreaking cirque-style theatrics with aerialists and contortionists. Upstairs on NYE, the ROOFTOP at E11EVEN will host a special three-course dinner. The dinner experience is priced at $150 per person.

W SOUTH BEACH

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Ring in the New Year at Miami Beach’s iconic W South Beach at the WET Deck, where music duo NERVO will play a killer set ending at 2 a.m. (General Admission tickets will get open premium bar from 9 p.m. to midnight, with tables also available for purchase). Then head on over to WALL to continue the night’s festivities, where you’ll hear the best sounds by Mambo brothers. For more information or to purchase tickets, please head to the link here.

STORY

Photo Credit: Groot Hospitality

Kick off 2020 in true Miami style at David Grutman’s famed SoFi megaclub, STORY, with 2019’s breakout rapper DaBaby. With hits like “Suge,” “BOP,” and “VIBEZ,” DaBaby is sure to keep the crowd hyped up all night long. Tickets start at $150 per person with VIP packages and tables available. For tickets and table reservations, visit http://www.storymiami.com/.

DAER SOUTH FLORIDA

Photo Credit: DAER South Florida

Debuting with the highly-anticipated Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, DAER South Florida has become one of the city’s newest, top party destinations. This year for New Year’s weekend, they’ll be headlining DJ duo Loud Luxury on Friday, Dec. 27th at the nightclub, followed by a back-to-back performance on Dec. 28th at DAER Dayclub. End the night with an appearance by two-time, Grammy-Award winning artist, Nelly, performing at DAER Nightclub on Saturday, December 28. The fun doesn’t stop there – DJ Oscar G and friends will invade DAER Dayclub with their “Made in Miami” pool party on Sunday, December 29. On December 31, New Year’s Eve revelers can ring in the New Year at DAER Nightclub with an unlimited open bar from 8 p.m. to midnight with an explosive performance by Grammy-Award winning DJ Zedd at the intimate Vegas-style club. Tickets can be found here. For table reservations please visit HardRockNightlife.com or call (954) 779-4750.

MR. C COCONUT GROVE

Photo Credit: Mr. C Cocount Grove

For a beautiful New Year’s Eve celebration in the heart of Miami’s historic neighborhood, Coconut Grove, head to the new Mr. C Miami Coconut Grove’s Starlight Ballroom. From 9:00 pm to 2:00 a.m., there will be live entertainment and from 9:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., cocktails and hors d’oeuvres will be passed. Tickets for this event are $145/person or $220/couple. Bottle service will also be available with three different tiers for guest to choose from: Gold will be valued at $1,000; Platinum $1,250; and Diamond $2,500. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit here.

SUGAR + TEA ROOM AT EAST, MIAMI

Photo Credit: EAST, Miami

Enjoy New Year’s Eve with unbeatable views of the Miami skyline from Brickell City Centre’s stunning EAST, Miami Hotel’s rooftop destinations, Sugar and the Team Room. Outdoors on the roof, Sugar will host a special ‘Geishas on the Clouds’ NYE party, where guests can enjoy performing Geishas who will help countdown to midnight with DJ Unomas, as well as a complimentary toast of champagne when the clock strikes midnight. For general admission, tickets are priced at $90/person, giving you access to the party from 9-3 a.m. For inquiries and tables reservations contact: [email protected]. Additionally, next door the gorgeous Tea Room will celebrate the New Year inside the Asian cocktail lounge that boasts panoramic views of the city. Guests will enjoy an evening of surprises, open bar from 9:30 pm – 1:00 am and Japanese street food from 9:30 pm – 11:30 pm. General admission is priced at $245/person. For inquiries and tables reservations contact: [email protected]

HIDEN

Photo Credit: HIDEN

Miami’s premier Japanese omakase restaurant, Hiden, is the perfect destination for the culinary-adventurous diners looking for an extra-special way to ring in the New Year. The eight-seat, 15-course restaurant, helmed by Chef Tetusya Honda, will be offering a specially-curated NYE menu highlighting ingredients flown in fresh from Japan. Dinner starts at $200/person with an optional $200/person champagne pairing, which we highly recommend to enhance the memorable experience. Reservations must be made in advance via the reservations booking system, Tock, here.

SWAN

Photo Credit: Groot Hospitality

The Miami Design District’s stunning Mediterranean-inspired hot spot by Groot Hospitality, Swan, will be hosting a special ‘Midnight in Paris’-themed New Year’s Eve celebration. In honor of the occasion, the restaurant will offer a four-course prix-fixe menu priced at $150/person, with the option of bottomless champagne for $95/$195 per guest additionally. Highlights of the menu include the famed corn corn corn, the new seared scallops, duck breast and more. Afterward, head up to Bar Bevy to continue the night for $75/person, which includes an open bar and passed hors d’oeuvres from 9 p.m.-midnight. If you’re looking to skip dinner and head straight to the party, entry price begins at $125/person. For more information or to make a reservation, please head to www.swanbevy.com/.

CIPRIANI MIAMI

Photo Credit: Cipriani

Located in the heart of Brickell, globally-renowned Italian brand, Cipriani, will be offering guests a special New Year’s Eve menu in honor of the occasion. Diners can delight in Italian specialties, such as the famed Baby Artichoke Salad, Tagliolini with White Truffle, Seared Dover Sole Filet, Slow Roasted Crispy Duck, Pan Seared Veal Chop, Broiled Wagyu Ribeye Steak, amongst many others. At midnight, take part in Italian tradition as they welcome 2020 with Cotechino con Lenticchie.

BOULUD SUD MIAMI

Photo Credit: Evan Sung

If you want to guarantee an exquisite gourmet meal, look no further than Michelin-starred chef Daniel Boulud‘s Mediterranean-inspired Boulud Sud in Downtown Miami. Offering two seatings with prix-fixe menus, the upscale restaurant will ensure that each guest enjoys a Boulud-approved dining experience complete with mouth-watering food, beverage and top-tier service in a stunning atmosphere. The early seating ($85/person) features a three-course menu with choices of Black Truffle Risotto and Beef Duo with Strip Loin and Braised Short Ribs. Guests can also celebrate with their Gala menu ($175/person) featuring a five-course tasting menu with optional wine pairing from the restaurant’s sommelier. For more information or to make a reservation, head to its website here or call 305-421-8800.

NOVIKOV MIAMI

Photo Credit: Deyson Rodriguez

For an upscale dinner celebration, head to famed London-born hot spot, Novikov, located in downtown Miami for a special New Year’s Eve menu. The Asian and Japanese dining destination will feature two seatings—the first seating will feature a four-course tasting menu with the option to order ‘a la carte’ from the regular menu, while the second seating will include a bottle of Louis Roederer and a five-course tasting menu. For more information or to make reservations, please call 305-490-1000 or visit www.OpenTable.com. Visit www.NovikovMiami.com for more information.