Nas
City Guide
Nas Is Finding New Inspiration From ‘The Lost Tapes 2’
Jimmy Butler
City Guide
How Jimmy Butler Plans On Bringing The Heat To Miami
Kevin Love
News
Kevin Love On His Mission To Help People Live Their Healthiest Lives
Karrueche
Celebrities
Model And Actress Karrueche Tran Dishes On CLAWS, Philanthropic Passions And Her Love Of Diamonds
Alfie Allen
Celebrities
Emmy Nominee Alfie Allen On Life After “Game Of Thrones”

Khloé Kardashian, Sofia Richie, And More Attend Guitar Hotel At Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Opening

Celebrities, Haute Scene, Lifestyle, News

Khloe Kardashian at Guitar Hotel
Khloé Kardashian

Photo Credit: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

If you think you’ve seen it all when it comes to hotels, you might want to addSeminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino‘s Guitar Hotel to your list. The recently-opened hotel shared its grand opening with major A-list celebrities including Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, Khloé KardashianAndy Cohen and more. The iconic hotel has officially opened as part of a $1.5 billion expansion that elevates the integrated resort and casino to world-class status as an unrivaled entertainment destination.

Next to the 450-foot high Guitar Hotel is a state-of-the-art Hard Rock Live performance venue for 7,000 people, an expanded and updated casino with 195,000 square-feet of gaming space, a 13.5-acre pool and lagoon experience with overwater cabanas and an ultra-luxury spa and fitness center that spans 42,000 square-feet. “The Guitar Hotel will attract visitors from throughout the nation and around the globe,” said Jim Allen, CEO of Seminole Gaming and Chairman of Hard Rock International. “They will experience world-class entertainment, as well as a gaming and dining destination.”

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie at Guitar Hotel
Sofia Richie and Scott Disick

Photo Credit: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

Numerous top celebrities across film, music and sports walked an elevated red carpet at the base of a massive video wall to kick off the grand opening celebration at the Oculus, a stunning design feature at the entrance from a new grand porte-cochere. The Oculus encompasses elements of lush greenery, light and water, choreographed to music. Celebrities to walk the red carpet included R&B singer Miguel, Morgan Freeman, Johnny Depp, The Chainsmokers, E! News’ Jason Kennedy, Joe Manganiello and more.

The well-known Hard Rock Guitar Smash signaled the official opening of the expansion including the world’s first-ever Guitar Hotel. The Guitar Smash was followed by greetings from leaders of the Seminole Tribe of Florida and Seminole Gaming, which own and operate Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood. The premiere of the Guitar Hotel’s show-stopping light show followed the Guitar Smash, with a series of outdoor music and light shows that play off the LED lights built into every side of the Guitar Hotel. The lights are programmed to change color and intensity timed with the music.

Joe Manganiello at Guitar Hotel
Joe Manganiello

Photo Credit: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

 

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Beauty Lab Bergdorf Goodman
Haute Beauty
October 29, 2019
Bergdorf Goodman Launches Exclusive New Fragrance Lab
By Laura Schreffler
DC PIE CO
City Guide
October 29, 2019
Dominic Cavagnuolo of Lucali Miami Debuts DC PIE CO. + Dom’s In Brickell
By Paige Mastrandrea
BCRF
Celebrities
October 29, 2019
BCRF Awards Luncheon Honors Vera Wang & Raises Over $2.6M For Research
By Natasha Bazika
Majesty 140 Profile1
Haute Scene
October 28, 2019
What To Expect At The 60th Anniversary Of Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show 2019
By Paige Mastrandrea
CVR1_ALFIE ALLEN_LA

Los Angeles

CVR1_Cover_NAS

New York

CVR1_Cover_JIMMY BUTLER_MIA

Miami

Loader