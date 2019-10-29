Photo Credit: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

If you think you’ve seen it all when it comes to hotels, you might want to addSeminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino‘s Guitar Hotel to your list. The recently-opened hotel shared its grand opening with major A-list celebrities including Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, Khloé Kardashian, Andy Cohen and more. The iconic hotel has officially opened as part of a $1.5 billion expansion that elevates the integrated resort and casino to world-class status as an unrivaled entertainment destination.

Next to the 450-foot high Guitar Hotel is a state-of-the-art Hard Rock Live performance venue for 7,000 people, an expanded and updated casino with 195,000 square-feet of gaming space, a 13.5-acre pool and lagoon experience with overwater cabanas and an ultra-luxury spa and fitness center that spans 42,000 square-feet. “The Guitar Hotel will attract visitors from throughout the nation and around the globe,” said Jim Allen, CEO of Seminole Gaming and Chairman of Hard Rock International. “They will experience world-class entertainment, as well as a gaming and dining destination.”

Photo Credit: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

Numerous top celebrities across film, music and sports walked an elevated red carpet at the base of a massive video wall to kick off the grand opening celebration at the Oculus, a stunning design feature at the entrance from a new grand porte-cochere. The Oculus encompasses elements of lush greenery, light and water, choreographed to music. Celebrities to walk the red carpet included R&B singer Miguel, Morgan Freeman, Johnny Depp, The Chainsmokers, E! News’ Jason Kennedy, Joe Manganiello and more.

The well-known Hard Rock Guitar Smash signaled the official opening of the expansion including the world’s first-ever Guitar Hotel. The Guitar Smash was followed by greetings from leaders of the Seminole Tribe of Florida and Seminole Gaming, which own and operate Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood. The premiere of the Guitar Hotel’s show-stopping light show followed the Guitar Smash, with a series of outdoor music and light shows that play off the LED lights built into every side of the Guitar Hotel. The lights are programmed to change color and intensity timed with the music.

Photo Credit: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood