Here are seven of the most luxurious packages for holiday travel this Christmas that will make everyone merry, we guarantee it.

SLS Beverly Hills

Photo Credit: SLS Beverly Hills

In celebration of the holiday season, the SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills debuts “12 Days of SLS: Seasonal Luxury Surprises,” an elaborate 12-day gifting event, honoring guests with access to some of the city’s most iconic experiences. Highlights include green room passes to Jimmy Kimmel Live!, a holiday-themed Hornblower yacht cruise, as well as a range of on-property culinary offerings and upgrades such as dinner in the two Michelin-starred Somni and restorative massages at Ciel Spa by Pearl Wellness. Each day, beginning today, December 12, 2019 through Monday, December 23, one guest will be selected to win one of the below Seasonal Luxury Surprises.

(2) Two Tickets to Jimmy Kimmel Live!: A quintessential Los Angeles experience, winners receive exclusive green room access and two seats to a live taping of ABC’s late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, taped in the heart of Hollywood on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, across from LA’s historic Grauman’s Chinese Theatre and Kodak Theatre, home of the Academy Awards ceremony.

$500 Gift Certificate from Beverly Center: Steps from SLS Beverly Hills, the recently renovated Beverly Center offers shoppers a range of high end designer stores including Balenciaga, Saint Laurent and Louis Vuitton alongside modern boutique and department stores such as Bloomingdales.

(2) Two Tickets to the LA Opera’s “The Magic Flute”: Enjoy premium seating for the LA Opera’s performance of The Magic Flute, a dazzling celebration of love conquering all that transports patrons into an enchanted world where good battles the forces of darkness.

Personal Tesla from Black & White Car Rental, Luxury Edition.

(2) Two Tickets to a Hornblower Holiday Cruise.

Private Fitness Session for (2) Two at Mansion Fitness.

(2) Two Signature Massages at Ciel Spa by Pearl Wellness.

Upgrade to a Lavish SLS Suite: Receive a complimentary upgrade to the sprawling 1,200 square foot SLS Suite, complete with an expansive custom-made walk-in closet ⁠— ideal for accommodating elaborate shopping sprees on Rodeo Drive ⁠— along with stylish design elements, a private bedroom chamber, and captivating views of Los Angeles.

(2) Two Tickets to Bazaar Flight at “Gate: Bar Centro”: Take off on a global adventure, experiencing 12 distinct destinations through 12 innovative cocktails crafted by The Bazaar’s imaginative bar team. Dinner Reservation for (2) Two at Somni.

Holiday Afternoon Tea for (2) Two at Tres by José Andrés.

Dinner Reservation for (2) Two at The Bazaar by José Andrés.

The Landmark Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong

Photo Credit: Mandarin Oriental

If you love your labels, the Landmark Mandarin Oriental has the perfect holiday package for you. The haute Hong Kong-based hotel has partnered with French luxury fashion brand Balmain to design an exclusive seasonal collaboration featuring limited-edition designer accessories for the Fall/Winter 2019 and Spring/Summer 2020 collection, designed by Olivier Rousteing. As a special holiday touch, the property is offering guests who book an L600 Executive Suite or above to the brand’s Hong Kong boutique to receive a special Balmain ​wrist cuff or keychain on a first-come-first served basis through February 2020.

Beau-Rivage Palace

Photo Credit: KIRE IVANOV

The beautiful Beau-Rivage Palace in Lausanne, Switzerland, encourages guests to indulge in its dreamy lakeside “Bubble Bar” by Ruinart. Set in the property’s 10-acre garden on the shores of Lake Geneva, the transparent Bubble Bar by Ruinart (the oldest Champagne house in the world) invites guests to delight in a moment of magic while looking out over the lake, snow-capped Swiss Alps and starry sky.

Mandarin Oriental, Munich

Photo Credit: Mandarin Oriental Munich

Throughout the winter season, Munich—which says “Christmas” like no other city can—offers a wide variety of holiday-themed activities, such as the Christmas markets in Marienplatz, which includes nightly concerts sung by Bavarian choirs. Travelers will receive the full festive season experience in a super luxe way when booking a stay at the Mandarin Oriental, Munich, including a delightful Christmas hamper filled with traditional Bavarian goodies and an exclusive insider’s map to Munich’s most beautiful Christmas markets, along with an invite to experience the beloved “Nutcracker” ballet at Gärtnerplatztheater (available December 12– 13). Following the ballet, guests can indulge in a late-night bento box at Matsuhisa Munich.

Park Hyatt St. Kitts

Photo Credit: Park Hyatt St. Kitts

Park Hyatt St. Kitts, the luxury Caribbean resort, is offering a lavish “Home for the Holidays” package that invites guests to celebrate the season from the resort’s Presidential Villa all while avoiding the hassle out of the holidays. The stunning three-bedroom Presidential Villa—complete with an infinity pool overlooking the ocean, private stretch of beach, state-of-the-art kitchen, game room, wellness area, and living room—is the perfect respite for families looking to spend some quality time together over the holidays. To make it feel more like home, the property team can decorate the house with Christmas trees, stockings, garlands or menorahs, while the talented culinary team is available to cook a private, traditional holiday meal featuring all of grandma’s classic recipes. The package is priced at $14,100.