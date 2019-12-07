Here are seven of the most luxurious packages for holiday travel this Christmas that will make everyone merry, we guarantee it.
SLS Beverly Hills
Photo Credit: SLS Beverly Hills
In celebration of the holiday season, the SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills debuts “12 Days of SLS: Seasonal Luxury Surprises,” an elaborate 12-day gifting event, honoring guests with access to some of the city’s most iconic experiences. Highlights include green room passes to Jimmy Kimmel Live!, a holiday-themed Hornblower yacht cruise, as well as a range of on-property culinary offerings and upgrades such as dinner in the two Michelin-starred Somni and restorative massages at Ciel Spa by Pearl Wellness. Each day, beginning today, December 12, 2019 through Monday, December 23, one guest will be selected to win one of the below Seasonal Luxury Surprises.
- (2) Two Tickets to Jimmy Kimmel Live!: A quintessential Los Angeles experience, winners receive exclusive green room access and two seats to a live taping of ABC’s late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, taped in the heart of Hollywood on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, across from LA’s historic Grauman’s Chinese Theatre and Kodak Theatre, home of the Academy Awards ceremony.
- $500 Gift Certificate from Beverly Center: Steps from SLS Beverly Hills, the recently renovated Beverly Center offers shoppers a range of high end designer stores including Balenciaga, Saint Laurent and Louis Vuitton alongside modern boutique and department stores such as Bloomingdales.
- (2) Two Tickets to the LA Opera’s “The Magic Flute”: Enjoy premium seating for the LA Opera’s performance of The Magic Flute, a dazzling celebration of love conquering all that transports patrons into an enchanted world where good battles the forces of darkness.
- Personal Tesla from Black & White Car Rental, Luxury Edition.
- (2) Two Tickets to a Hornblower Holiday Cruise.
- Private Fitness Session for (2) Two at Mansion Fitness.
- (2) Two Signature Massages at Ciel Spa by Pearl Wellness.
- Upgrade to a Lavish SLS Suite: Receive a complimentary upgrade to the sprawling 1,200 square foot SLS Suite, complete with an expansive custom-made walk-in closet — ideal for accommodating elaborate shopping sprees on Rodeo Drive — along with stylish design elements, a private bedroom chamber, and captivating views of Los Angeles.
- (2) Two Tickets to Bazaar Flight at “Gate: Bar Centro”: Take off on a global adventure, experiencing 12 distinct destinations through 12 innovative cocktails crafted by The Bazaar’s imaginative bar team. Dinner Reservation for (2) Two at Somni.
- Holiday Afternoon Tea for (2) Two at Tres by José Andrés.
- Dinner Reservation for (2) Two at The Bazaar by José Andrés.
The Landmark Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong
Photo Credit: Mandarin Oriental
If you love your labels, the Landmark Mandarin Oriental has the perfect holiday package for you. The haute Hong Kong-based hotel has partnered with French luxury fashion brand Balmain to design an exclusive seasonal collaboration featuring limited-edition designer accessories for the Fall/Winter 2019 and Spring/Summer 2020 collection, designed by Olivier Rousteing. As a special holiday touch, the property is offering guests who book an L600 Executive Suite or above to the brand’s Hong Kong boutique to receive a special Balmain wrist cuff or keychain on a first-come-first served basis through February 2020.
Beau-Rivage Palace
Photo Credit: KIRE IVANOV
The beautiful Beau-Rivage Palace in Lausanne, Switzerland, encourages guests to indulge in its dreamy lakeside “Bubble Bar” by Ruinart. Set in the property’s 10-acre garden on the shores of Lake Geneva, the transparent Bubble Bar by Ruinart (the oldest Champagne house in the world) invites guests to delight in a moment of magic while looking out over the lake, snow-capped Swiss Alps and starry sky.
Mandarin Oriental, Munich
Photo Credit: Mandarin Oriental Munich
Throughout the winter season, Munich—which says “Christmas” like no other city can—offers a wide variety of holiday-themed activities, such as the Christmas markets in Marienplatz, which includes nightly concerts sung by Bavarian choirs. Travelers will receive the full festive season experience in a super luxe way when booking a stay at the Mandarin Oriental, Munich, including a delightful Christmas hamper filled with traditional Bavarian goodies and an exclusive insider’s map to Munich’s most beautiful Christmas markets, along with an invite to experience the beloved “Nutcracker” ballet at Gärtnerplatztheater (available December 12– 13). Following the ballet, guests can indulge in a late-night bento box at Matsuhisa Munich.
Park Hyatt St. Kitts
Photo Credit: Park Hyatt St. Kitts
The Milestone Hotel & Residences
Photo Credit: Milestone Hotel & Residences
The Milestone Hotel & Residences, the Red Carnation Hotel Collection’s five-star mansion-hotel, located across from Kensington Gardens, is offering a number of special experiences to make this year’s holiday season a truly memorable one including A Suite Christmas: Guests staying in one of the Milestone’s suites (such as the newly redesigned Art-Deco The Ruhlmann Suite, The Duchess of Sussex-inspired Meghan Suite, or the fashion-forward Hermes Suite), can have some incredibly unique in-suite experiences to celebrate the holidays. As part of these in-suite experiences, the Milestone can offer guests a Christmas Cocktail Making Class, a Gingerbread Decorating Workshop for the kids, a bespoke Taste of Christmas meal, or even a Private Recital with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, who will play a selection of classic Christmas songs. The hotel will also offer its The Nutcracker experience, which ballet-lovers can book from December 28, 2019 to December 31, 2019. This includes two tickets to Tchaikovsky’s classic ballet at The Royal Albert Hall. Performed by the Birmingham Royal Ballet, this quintessential holiday performance is paired with a glass of Champagne upon arrival, a full English breakfast and a performance-themed turndown gift.
Le Royal Monceau – Raffles Paris
Photo Credit: Jean Schneider
Le Royal Monceau – Raffles Paris‘ pop-up winter terrace—Royal Marché— transforms this elegant Parisian hotel into a true winter wonderland. The pop-up, which is open through Feb. 15, 2020, immerses guests in a magical holiday market outfitted with festive decor, a glistening Ferris wheel, twinkling lights and snow covered chalets. Experiences include a Champagne Chalet, featuring an exclusive Veuve Clicquot Champagne tasting experience; a Gastronomy Chalet with favorites such as mulled wine, cider and crepes and a Gourmet Delicatessen Chalet, which features the famous holiday pastries of Pierre Hermé, including Le Royal Monceau’s 2019 Agapé Yule log.