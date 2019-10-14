Photo Credit: BFA for Saks Fifth Avenue

Last week, Saks Fifth Avenue and Balmain Creative Director Olivier Rousteing hosted a private cocktail party at the Philippe Starck-designed L’Avenue at Saks—L’Avenue’s only venture outside of Paris—inside Le Chalet, a bar and lounge which features cozy, après-ski style interiors.

Photo Credit: BFA for Saks Fifth Avenue

The event was held to celebrate the launch of the BBuzz Bag and the brand’s first women’s ready-to-wear shop at a luxury retailer in New York.

Photo Credit: BFA for Saks Fifth Avenue

Some of the top socialites in New York attended the chic event, including Justine Skye, Olivia Palermo, Noah Schnapp, Kiddy Smile, Sean O’Pry, Princess Olympia of Greece, Sophia Hutchins, Kendall Visser, Samile Bermannelli, Gigi Gorgeous, Roosmarjin de Kok, Valery Kaufman, Drew Elliot, Riley Montana, Fernando Garcia, Cass DiMicco, Alexina Graham, Cully Smoller, Tezza Barton, Tami Williams and Conor Kennedy, among others.

Photo Credit: BFA for Saks Fifth Avenue

The haute BBuzz bag collection looks to the runways for inspiration, riffing on some of Rousteing’s most familiar signatures, including thick fringe, quilted leather, impressive embellishment, bold animal prints and eye-catching black-and-white graphic patterns. The strong lines of the BBuzz bag collection reflect the house’s renowned tailoring.

Photo Credit: BFA for Saks Fifth Avenue

The can’t-be-missed “B” adorning the front of each and every BBuzz bag design is, of course, Balmain’s recently-introduced monogram, the new symbol of the house.

Photo Credit: BFA for Saks Fifth Avenue