NY’s Social Set Celebrates The Balmain BBuzz Bag At Saks Fifth Avenue

Celebrities, Fashion, Haute Scene, News

Balmain x Saks Fifth Avenue
Balmain’s Creative Director Olivier Rousteing and Princess Olympia of Greece

Photo Credit: BFA for Saks Fifth Avenue

Last week, Saks Fifth Avenue and Balmain Creative Director Olivier Rousteing hosted a private cocktail party at the Philippe Starck-designed L’Avenue at Saks—L’Avenue’s only venture outside of Paris—inside Le Chalet, a bar and lounge which features cozy, après-ski style interiors.

Balmain x Saks Fifth Avenue
Coco Rocha

Photo Credit: BFA for Saks Fifth Avenue

The event was held to celebrate the launch of the BBuzz Bag and the brand’s first women’s ready-to-wear shop at a luxury retailer in New York.

Balmain x Saks Fifth Avenue
Conor Kennedy

Photo Credit: BFA for Saks Fifth Avenue

Some of the top socialites in New York attended the chic event, including Justine Skye, Olivia Palermo, Noah Schnapp, Kiddy Smile, Sean O’Pry, Princess Olympia of Greece, Sophia Hutchins, Kendall Visser, Samile Bermannelli, Gigi Gorgeous, Roosmarjin de Kok, Valery Kaufman, Drew Elliot, Riley Montana, Fernando Garcia, Cass DiMicco, Alexina Graham, Cully Smoller, Tezza Barton, Tami Williams and Conor Kennedy, among others.

Balmain x Saks Fifth Avenue
Alexina Graham

Photo Credit: BFA for Saks Fifth Avenue

The haute BBuzz bag collection looks to the runways for inspiration, riffing on some of Rousteing’s most familiar signatures, including thick fringe, quilted leather, impressive embellishment, bold animal prints and eye-catching black-and-white graphic patterns. The strong lines of the BBuzz bag collection reflect the house’s renowned tailoring.

Balmain x Saks Fifth Avenue
Justine Skye

Photo Credit: BFA for Saks Fifth Avenue

The can’t-be-missed “B” adorning the front of each and every BBuzz bag design is, of course, Balmain’s recently-introduced monogram, the new symbol of the house.

Balmain x Saks Fifth Avenue
Olivia Palmero and Olivier Rousteing

Photo Credit: BFA for Saks Fifth Avenue

Paola Nunez
Celebrities
October 14, 2019
Paola Núñez Shares A Real Life-Horror Story + Dishes On Filming “Bad Boys For Life” With Will Smith
By Laura Schreffler
Dior Men
Fashion
October 14, 2019
Kim Jones Recreates Monsieur Christian Dior’s Oblique Men’s Tailored Suit From His 1950s Collection
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Karrueche Tran & Victor Cruz
Celebrities
October 14, 2019
Cody Simpson, Victor Cruz, Karrueche Tran & More Attend Tiffany & Co. Men’s Opening In L.A.
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Tiffany & Co. Men's Pop-Up
City Guide
October 14, 2019
Take A Peek Inside Tiffany & Co.’s Chic Men’s Pop-Up At The Grove
By Laura Schreffler
