Inside The Spectacular VIP Opening Party For CHICA By Chef Lorena Garcia

There really is no place like home. Specifically for world-renowned celebrity chef, Lorena Garcia, who has returned to her hometown of Miami to open a second location for her critically acclaimed restaurant, CHICA. Gaining popularity after opening the first location in Las Vegas only two years ago, CHICA takes traditional recipes from the comfort foods of Latin and South America and fuses them with modern culinary techniques unique to Chef Garcia. The perfect mixture of live performances, savory dishes and a restaurant atmosphere that brings the complete visceral experience of “the gateway to Latin America,” that makes Chef Garcia’s eatery exceptional is now available in South Florida. The go-to spot for foodies on Restaurant Row at the Venetian Resort has landed in Miami’s historic MiMo district and Haute Living was one of the first to experience the eatery and celebrate in style.

Photo Credit: John Parry/Getty Images

Ppartnering with 50 Eggs Hospitality Group, Haute Living celebrated the launch of CHICA Miami by Chef Lorena Garcia with a spectacular VIP opening party complete with a star-studded guest list, musical entertainment and, of course, specialty cocktails and delicious hors d’oeuvres from the Top Chef finalist, herself. The extravaganza took place at CHICA Miami’s new home, located at 5556 NE 4th Ct, Miami, FL 33137. Each aspect of the restaurant’s decor—from the towering bar to the plush seating areas both indoors and outdoors—has been thoughtfully designed by Rockwell Group, an award-winning architecture and design firm, to reflect the flavors and design of CHICA’s signature cuisine.

For the VIP opening party, the space was transformed into a scene from a “Día de Los Muertos” festival. Not only was the interior of the restaurant dripping with loud, colorful decorations and glowing lights glamorously contrasting the dark evening, there were also live performances of Latin dancers on cubic platforms as guests walked the red carpet, and of musical talents, DJ HAPA and The Horns, showcased in front of a dance floor as everyone walked underneath an aerial performer hanging from a cratering chandelier and on into the restaurant. Once inside the event space, attendees found models waiting for people to paint their bodysuits until made into living pieces of skeletal art and a costumed dancer displaying the talent she possesses with a sword lit on fire. Amongst the fun of the party, Chef Lorena Garcia—the true star of the night—passed out samples of CHICA’s signature dishes while mingling and dancing with guests.

John Kunkel and Kamal Hotchandani, the first, CEO and Founder of 50 Eggs Hospitality Group—an award-winning international culinary and hospitality firm—and the latter, CEO of Haute Living, were in attendance.

Notable attendees from the culinary world, Michelle Bernstein, Chef from Café La Trova, Jeremy Ford, Chef from Stubborn Seed, Celebrity Chef Ana Quincoces, Zac Stern of Zac the Baker, Chef Yisus, Univision’s Despierta America. Chef Yisus was accompanied by his costars Carlos Calderon, Karla Martinez, Satcha Pretto, and Alan Tacher of Univision’s Despierta America. Talented celebrities from the television world like Ilia Calderon and Elyangelica Gonzalez from Univision, Migbelis Castellanos, former talent from Univision’s Nuestra Belleza Latina, Natasha Cheiji from HolaTV, Dr. Maritza Fuentes and Eli Lopez – Anchors on MegaTV, Michelle Galvan from Univision’s Primer Impacto, TV personalities Carlos Gastelum and Maggie Gimenez, Raul de Molina from Univision’s El Gordo y la Flaca, and Ana Maria Polo from Telemundo’s Caso Cerrado also took part in the festivities. Famous singers Periko y Jessi Leon came to the event. Shawn Sullivan, an esteemed partner from Rockwell Group, was able to see the restaurant he had a part in designing become a spectacle of celebration.

The official Miami location of CHICA by Chef Lorena Garcia, once again located at 5556 NE 4th Ct, Miami, FL, 33137, is now taking reservations and opens to the public on Tuesday, November 19, for lunch, dinner, late-night and weekend brunch. The city of Miami needs to welcome Chef Lorena Garcia back home.

For more information, please email [email protected], or visit www.chicarestaurant.com/miami and follow along on Instagram and Facebook at @chicarestaurants.