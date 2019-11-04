Photo Credit: World Red Eye On Halloween evening, LVMH’s newest tequila brand, Volcán tequila, payed homage to the Mexican tradition that is Día de los Muertos, by hosting a festive celebration inspired by the theme at Miami’s newest nightlife destination, El Santo Don Diablo.

Throughout the speakeasy, Volcán decorated the space with their beautiful tequila bottles, Volcán-branded candles and specialty cocktails that were both delicious and on-theme for the night. Favorites included the “Don Diablo,” made with Volcán tequila, fresh lime juice, agave nectar, sage infusion, fresh pineapple and a dash of Cholula hot sauce; as well as the “Ave Maria,” ritual tequila tasting flights with Volcán Blanco and Cristalino; and sipping tequilas, sangrita and verdita.

Bartenders and staff, as well as attendees, all arrived in their best Día de los Muertos-inspired getups, boasting impressive face art, masks and extravagant black attire. Throughout the night, they posed with props and Día de los Muertos-themed photo opportunities that flooded the Instagram feeds.

And of course, the night was complete with traditional Mexican entertainment, from performing artists to luchadores, catrinas and mariachi bands that kept the crowd going wild.

It was a wonderfully spooky Halloween, made complete by the festive evening put on by Volcán tequila, that invited guests to imbibe in tequila experiences combined with ancient rituals and libations that transported them through time.

