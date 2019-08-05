domaine anderson
Winemaker Darrin Low Gives Us An Exclusive Look Into Domaine Anderson's Wines & How To Pick The Perfect Pinot
Haute Living's Exclusive Fashion Editorial With Louis Vuitton's SS19 Men's Collection By Virgil Abloh Starring Nasir Dean
Super Bowl LIII MVP Julian Edelman Is Red (+ White + Blue) Hot And Hungrier Than Ever
Beyond His $41 Million Contract Extension How NY Giants Wide Receiver Sterling Shepard Is Living The Dream
Todd Gurley Is Laid-Back, Relaxed & Loving That L.A. Life

5 Spectacular Ways To Arrive At A Resort In Style

News, Travel

From first-class to private jets, there are some great options to travel in style, but it’s the arrival that has us excited. Instead of flagging down a cab or ordering an Uber, you could be whisked away on a horse-drawn carriage or land on top of your hotel by helicopter in Dubai. Your grand entrance may just be your favorite part of the trip and it ensures the five-class treatment continues from liftoff to landing. Here are five spectacular ways to arrive at your luxury destination:

Hop Between Four Seasons Resorts by Private Jet

resort
Courtesy Four Seasons

Experience the world aboard the Four Seasons private jet, which can take you around the world, in one fail swoop, from Bora Bora to Dubai and any place in between. This option lets you leave the hassle of travel behind to focus on the journey ahead in a state-of-the-art aircraft complete with comforts, five-star dining, and door-to-door luggage service. You can opt-in for several journeys including remote wonders, timeless encounters, world of adventures and more. Each journey takes the traveler to a luxury Four Seasons Hotel anywhere in the world including the Maldives, St. Petersburg, Athens, Jordan, Hoi An and more. Your journey around the world is customized from securing an exclusive dinner in Old Town Hoi An and exploring the Taj Mahal to cruising to Greek islands and learning the secrets samurai sword fighting in Kyoto.

Land by Helicopter on Top of Dubai’s Burj Al Arab Jumeirah Hotel

resort
Courtesy Burj Al Arab Jumeirah Hotel

Arrive by helicopter at the iconic sail-shaped hotel, Burj Al Arab Jumeirah Hotel— an architectural marvel in the Arabian Gulf. The helicopter landing pad sits right on top of the hotel and provides the opportunity for guests to arrive in true Dubai fashion. The 15-minute ride from the airport to the hotel not only skips the road traffic below, but it also provides travelers with a birds-eye-view of the glamorous desert city and its captivating skyline.

Arrive by Horse-drawn Carriage at Taj Falaknuma Palace

resort
Courtesy Taj Falaknuma Palace

Feel like a royal when you arrive by horse-drawn carriage to the Taj Falaknuma Palace. As the former palace of Nizam of Hyderabad, it is only fitting for the opulent hotel to provide royal transportation. A luxury car will bring guests from the airport to the palace, where the restored horse chariot of Nizam awaits. Escorted by the Royal guard holding the ‘coat of arms’ and showering rose petals, guests will experience the authentic and traditional way of how the H.E.H Nizam of Hyderabad was welcomed at his arrival in the Palace.

 Arrive by Rolls-Royce at The Peninsula Hong Kong

resort
Courtesy Peninsula Hong Kong

The Peninsula Hong Kong is the oldest hotel in Hong Kong—having opened in 1928—and with that comes a tradition of white-glove service and old-world grandeur. Part of its world-class service is a record-breaking fleet of luxury vehicles including an immaculately restored classic 1934 Rolls-Royce Phantom II and 14 bespoke Extended Wheelbase Rolls-Royce Phantoms. Hotel guests will be chauffeured from the airport to the hotel, so you don’t have to worry about hailing a taxi.

Arrive by Private Seaplane at Soneva Jani Maldives

resort
Courtesy Soneva Jani

While remote resorts offer spectacular views and barefoot luxury, getting to them can be a hassle. Soneva Jani is a new luxury resort in the Maldives, which has a collection of water villas and island sanctuaries that can only be reached by seaplane or boat. To ease the hassle of transferring from Malé International Airport, Soneva Jani offers its guests a private ride on one of their Twin Otter seaplanes, made exclusively for the resort. The interiors are clad in leather and guests will be treated to amenities such as towels, refreshments and a tablet. The 30-minute flight also provides great views of the widely popular island paradise and is the best option to arrive at Soneva Jani.

