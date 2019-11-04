Endeavor Miami Honors Impactful Entrepreneurs At 6th Annual Gala

Endeavor Global, an organization that offers mentorship to emerging businessmen and women around the world, is not your common Nonprofit. In 1997, when Linda Rottenberg and Peter Kellner first began sketching out the idea for a solution to the difficulties entrepreneurs face everywhere, they had no idea their own “endeavor” would spread to 37 markets in Europe, North America, Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. Endeavor Miami would launch its operation by September of 2013 and empower South Florida’s future leaders with the help of Knight Foundation, an organization that offers funds to these innovators.

Photo Credit: David Sutta

On October 26, Endeavor Miami hosted its 6th annual Gala at Faena Forum, a collection of luxury event spaces in Miami Beach. In addition, guests enjoyed a glowing atmosphere filled with mentors, entrepreneurs, and business leaders. Endeavor Miami Board members experienced musical entertainment, speeches and several members of the Miami business community were given awards for their exciting accomplishments.

Photo Credit: David Sutta

The Endeavor Miami Impact Award was given to the chairman of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises and NBCUniversal International Group, Cesar Conde. One of the first supporters to bring an Endeavor US affiliate to Miami, Conde was recognized for vastly improving the ratings of the Hispanic media platform by presenting the public with relevant content.

Photo Credit: David Sutta

After only a year as members of Endeavor Miami, four entrepreneurs were given the title “Entrepreneur of the Year.” Each individual winner is the founder of an Endeavor Miami-based company that has rapidly spread across the United States and has created numerous jobs. Richard and Lawrence Lamondin founded EcoSystems, an enterprise focused on water and energy conservation, whose eco-friendly bathroom innovations saved over two billion gallons of freshwater last year. Emiliano Abramzon and Felipe Sommer, also named “Entrepreneurs of the Year,” founded the company, Nearpod, which offers the Student Engagement Platform they invented to school districts nationwide. This technology gives teachers the ability to create and use educational lesson plans remotely and still interact with their students in real-time.

Photo Credit: David Sutta

According to Endeavor Miami’s Managing Director, Claudia Durán, “Entrepreneurship is the driving force of economic development in our community.” The atmosphere of empowerment at the Endeavor Miami Gala 2019 would give any modern-day entrepreneur even more drive.

Photo Credit: David Sutta