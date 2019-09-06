LVX
Fashion
Haute Living Gives You An Exclusive, Behind-The-Scenes Look Into Louis Vuitton X In Beverly Hills
French Montana
News
Hublot Celebrates French Montana’s Haute Living Cover At Papi Steak
French Montana
News
French Montana On How Friendship + His Roots Influenced His Wavey New Album
Eva Longoria
Cover Story
Eva The Explorer: Globe-Trotter Eva Longoria On The Greatest Adventure Of All—Motherhood
Greg Norman
Cover Story
How Hall Of Fame Golfer Greg Norman Turned His Name Into One Of The Most Recognizable Brands In The Business

Faena Gave The Rolling Stones Shelter As Dorian Teased Miami’s Shoreline

Celebrities, News

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger

Septuagenarian sensations The Rolling Stones weren’t going to let the threat of a hurricane—crossfire or otherwise—stop them from rocking the Hard Rock Stadium Friday night like it was their last show ever (and it very well may be, though we hope not). Although they had to move the show date up from Saturday to Friday, the Stones were nothing short of zen Thursday when they were spotted on their balconies at the Faena looking out to the ocean for a glimpse of the weather.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mick Jagger (@mickjagger) on

According to Mick Jagger, he spent much of his time at the swanky hotel watching the news of the impending storm, but at the show, he told the audience he was viewing the actual wildlife from his balcony. He told the crowd he saw a lizard and a python, joking and evoking a certain, er, political figure he has railed against before, “send them back!” Jagger, 76, was accompanied by his significant other, 32-year-old Melanie Hamrick, and their 2-year-old son Deveraux, all seen on the balcony looking down at the animal action below.

Also seen outside, the indefatigable Keith Richards, sporting an amusing and appropriate T-shirt that said, “Do Not X-Ray,” and Ron Wood, possibly feeling nostalgic over the days when he owned pre-fabulous South Beach nightlife hot spot, Woody’s.

Rolling StonesPhoto Credit: Shutterstock

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Elsa Hosk
Celebrities
September 6, 2019
Elsa Hosk, Vera Wang, Stephanie Shepard And Cara Santana Turn Heads At U.S. Open
By Paige Mastrandrea
Celebrities
September 6, 2019
CrossFit Games Champ Mat Fraser Shares His Secrets On Staying Fit And Motivated
By Kellie Speed
Ronnie Dunn
Celebrities
September 6, 2019
Country Music Royalty Ronnie Dunn Shares All The Details Of His Upcoming Album, “Re-Dunn”
By Laura Schreffler
LVX
Art
September 6, 2019
Haute Living Gives You An Exclusive, Behind-The-Scenes Look Into Louis Vuitton X In Beverly Hills
By Deyvanshi Masrani
COVER_TODD GURLEY_LA

Los Angeles

CVR1_FRENCH MONTANA_NY

New York

EVA LONGORIA COVER_MIA

Miami

Loader