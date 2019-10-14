Photo Credit: Dior

Kim Jones has recreated Monsieur Christian Dior’s Oblique men’s suit, part of his Autumn-Winter 1950-1951 collection, who once noted that “Its name alone is suggestive of a line that always balances audacity and dignity,” per the original press release. Jones’ version—the Tailleur Oblique Suit—is a contemporary iteration of the elevated and elegant men’s style. The House has released imagery and video footage of the behind-the-scenes process of its creation in Dior’s Paris Ateliers. Check them out here.

