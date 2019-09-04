Your Guide To Dining And Drinking During NYFW 2019

New York City’s most fashionable week is almost upon us and while we’re securing front row seats to this seasons hottest shows, we’re also reserving seats at the best restaurants to dine at between and after all the action. Whether you’re looking to get in with the stylish crowd, wanting to spot a celebrity or in demand for the city’s hottest after-parties, here is our official guide to dining and drinking this New York Fashion Week.

The Fulton

This year’s hottest new restaurant is a great place to find the celebs and designers gathering in between shows. The Fulton, from Jean-Georges Vongerichten located on Pier 17, is both conveniently located near the shows and serves great seafood-driven dishes—ideal for taking in the last few days of summer in a gorgeous waterside setting. Enjoy a brunch with friends in between shows or revel in a dinner with the rest of the models and designers after the show. We suggest taking advantage of the Maine Lobster and King crab and spring pea risotto while the sun is still shining.

L’Avenue at Saks

After hosting Gigi Hadid’s birthday, L’Avenue at Saks is following in the footsteps of its predecessor in Paris as a celebrity hotspot. Designed by renowned architect Philippe Starck, the restaurant spans two floors with a French art deco-inspired dining room and Le Chalet—a bar and lounge offering cozy, après-ski style interiors. You can expect to see a fashionable crowd here all week sipping on world-class cocktails. Enjoy a great selection of dishes from shrimp dim sum and ceviche to Peking duck and beef carpaccio form the all-day summer menu. Don’t forget to end the day with a sweet selection of desserts from Pierre Hermé including macarons to share, cheesecake, seasonal fruits and shortbread pastry.

The Polo Bar

No NYFW list is complete without including Ralph Lauren’s The Polo Bar, a classic American restaurant on Fifth Avenue. From the Henry Koehler polo match-inspired mural outside, to the saddle leather and equestrian art inside, the restaurant pays homage to the distinguished sporting lifestyle long synonymous with Ralph Lauren. Designers have been known to appear in the luxurious setting, often for dinner and cocktails. The menu includes classic American favorites such as burgers and steaks, but also includes tuna tartare, shrimp cocktail, grilled branzino and more. If you’re looking for a quick bite between shows, the bar menu also has great selections including crudités, pigs in a blanket, oysters and the famous Polo Bar burger.

Zuma

Solidifying its reputation as a celebrity hotspot with visits from Nicki Minaj and DJ Khaled, Zuma New York is a great place for some authentic izakaya Japanese cuisine and crafted cocktails. Pop in for a light lunch of Spicy Tuna Maki and Edamame (Shakira’s favorite order!) that won’t leave attendees feeling too full following an afternoon of shows. Or, host a post-show dinner to relax after a hectic, fashion-filled day. With six sleek private dining rooms including a second-floor bar and hidden Sky Lounge floating above the main dining room, Zuma is the place models and designers turn to for celebrating a successful show.

Ańejo

Conveniently located just steps away from Spring Studios, Añejo is one of the best spots to enjoy an eclectic selection of tequilas, mezcal, and Mexican distillations. An assortment that perfectly complements each dish on the Mexican inspired menu from Chef Ricky Camacho. Stop in for lunch, brunch or dinner and enjoy spicy pineapple guacamole, chicken empanadas, fish tacos and an assortment of plates including octopus. Keep an eye out for models and other fashion week-goers sipping on margaritas in the authentically artistic environment.

MR.CHOW

MR. CHOW has become famous for hosting some of New York’s City most exciting parties for fashion houses. Their celebrity clientele boasts an extensive list including Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, Eva Longoria, Jamie Fox, Mariah Carey, Bella Hadid and more. Aside from their famed food and delicious dishes, which is a combination of authentic Beijing and original recipes, they are known for their Christofle Champagne Cart that rolls alongside the tables for guests to indulge in top-shelf bubbly. Diners who want to eat well and continue the show off the runway should head to MR. CHOW this fashion week.

Hakkasan

This “scene-y” Chinese restaurant is popular among models looking to kick back after a long day of sporting this season’s latest trends. Situated in the heart of the Theater District, Hakkasan is perfect for an after-show afterparty, complete with modern Cantonese cuisine, world-class mixology and a dramatic design that’s made for Instagram. Indulge in all your favorites from Peking duck, crispy duck roll and seared Wagyu beef to a selection of stir-fries. Don’t forget to try a cocktail or two, including the lychee martini and the Chinese mule.

Claudette

This stunning café in Greenwich Village will make you think you’re in France with its Provence charm. The crisp white interior and soft pops of color in Claudette are every Instagram influencer’s dream, and we can bet that’s what draws in the crowd every fashion week. It’s the perfect spot to refuel after attending the morning shows or to grab a morning coffee and something light to eat to start the day. Opt-in for the roasted beet salad and don’t forget a side of Pommes Frites with paprika aioli.

Gitano Garden Of Love

Last fashion week, Gitano Garden of Love closed out NYFW with a disco party and this fashion week we’re sure you’ll spot Christian Siriano visiting the Tulum-inspired restaurant in Soho again. Under lush palm trees and trendy pink neon lights, join celebrities and the fashion industry for lunch or dinner. Enjoy Mexican-inspired plates including ceviche verde, pork belly tacos, guacamole, quesadillas and more—all great for sharing with friends. The deluxe bar is stocked and ready for the fashionable crowd, all day and into the night.

Dirty French

Another “scene-y” restaurant to go to this fashion week is Dirty French, which is inside the stylish Ludlow Hotel on the Lower East Side. Known for drawing in influencers and design gurus alike, Dirty French is an eclectic bistro that takes its culinary cues from the timeless dishes and preparations of a classic French bistro. Go for a quiet lunch or we suggest heading there for dinner to catch celebrities salivating over seafood platters and digging into steak frites or a raclette french onion burger. To pair with your dishes, try the many cocktails available including the dirty peach, Ludlow gimlet and Grand Prix.

