Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton’s latest campaign celebrates its Art of Travel initiative, featuring models Rianne Van Rompaey, Fei Fei Sun and Kit Butler. Photographer Angelo Pennetta captured David James’ artistic direction beautifully in some of the most picturesque locations in Vietnam, including Ha Long Bay and Ninh Binh’s temples.

Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton

The timeless images highlight the gorgeous Louis Vuitton leather goods collection. Some of the featured bags include the Steamer bag, the On The Go shopper, the Alma in Epi leather and the Petite Malle from the New Classics range. Styled by Fran Burns, each of the images captures a sense of timelessness and a static moment in time, simultaneously.

Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton