How Hall Of Fame Golfer Greg Norman Turned His Name Into One Of The Most Recognizable Brands In The Business
Haute Living's Exclusive Fashion Editorial With Louis Vuitton's SS19 Men's Collection By Virgil Abloh Starring Nasir Dean
Super Bowl LIII MVP Julian Edelman Is Red (+ White + Blue) Hot And Hungrier Than Ever
Beyond His $41 Million Contract Extension How NY Giants Wide Receiver Sterling Shepard Is Living The Dream
The Epic End-Of-Summer Fontainebleau Sale Is Back Again

City Guide, News

IdaandHarry FontainebleauPhoto Credit: Aquamarine Fontainebleau

Miami fashionistas, rejoice because the highly-anticipated, Fontainebleau end-of-summer blowout sale is back again. For three days from August 16th-18th, shoppers can take part in the annual sale that’s held in the hotel’s massive Fontaine Ballroom, featuring covetable clothing, shoes, swimwear, accessories and gift items as much as 80-percent off from the hotel’s anchored boutiques: Ida and Harry (fashion), Aquamarine (swim), Morris & Co. (gift shop), Bleau Signature (logo store), Lapis Retail (spa) and Timeless (luxury watch & jewelry).

Timeless FontainebleauPhoto Credit: Aquamarine Fontainebleau

Featured brands at the sale include high-end designers like L’AGENCE, Aquazurra, RtA, Cushnie, John Varvatos, Haney, Cotton Citizen, Via Vela, SWIMS, Philipp Plein, Moschino, Paul Smith, Borgioni, Creed and many more.

Polenta_Scarpetta_ Photo Credit Fontainebleau Miami Beach[1]Photo Credit: Fontainebleau Miami Beach

In between what’s poised to be a major ‘shop ’til you drop’ type of day, guests can take advantage of the hotel’s delicious food and beverage offerings from StripSteak by Michael Mina, Scarpetta and Hakkasan—who also happen to be offering special discounted Miami Spice menus throughout August and September with prix-fixe offerings for $23 (lunch) and $39 (dinner).

Lapis Spa at the Fontainebleau Hotel on Miami Beach.Photo Credit: Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Or, unwind and give your feet a rest at the ultra-luxurious Lapis Spa, which features a long list of innovative spa treatments, as well as a beautiful wet and relaxation area for guests to indulge in. Lucky for us, it’s also Miami Spa Month, so there’s additionally an assortment of discounted massage and facial treatments available to choose from.

Photo Credit: Aquamarine Fontainebleau

Each day, the doors will open at 10 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. We suggest arriving early, as the sale draws in people waiting anxiously long before the ballroom is unveiled to the public. The Fontaine Ballroom is located just off the Chateau Lobby, a few steps from the hotel’s grand entrance.

August 9, 2019
Jonas Brothers, Wives & Stranger Things Star Celebrate Happy Beginnings at Miami Hotspot Swan
August 9, 2019
August 9, 2019
