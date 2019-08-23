Photo Credit: E11EVEN Miami

Rick Ross rallied the crowd Sunday night at E11EVEN with an incredible live performance celebrating the official release of his Port of Miami 2 album. Within hours of its debut party, the highly anticipated album reached No. 2 on this week’s Billboard 200. Ricky Rozay arrived at the 24/7 nightclub around 2:30 a.m. in a candy apple red Ferrari sporting a red silk shirt and dripping in diamond-encrusted gold jewelry and glasses. He took to the club’s center stage where he performed hit songs including “Ima Boss,” “John,” and “Purple Lamborghini,” among others. After performing, the chart-topping Miami native hung out in the club’s party pit at a VIP table dancing and continuing to give shout out’s to the crowd while sipping on, heh, rosé champagne.

Photo Credit: Ralph Notaro/SPLASH

Mario Lopez—who found himself in hot water not so long ago after making (and since retracting) controversial statements about parenting transgender kids—found himself in a different kind of hot water Friday night as he played with pasta in the kitchen at Cafe Martorano in Fort Lauderdale. Lopez, on a date night with his wife Courtney who just gave birth to their third child, (a boy) last month, was playing behind the kitchen counter, making pasta and sauce in the kitchen with owner Steve. Seated two tables away, Sopranos star Michael Imperioli (Christufuh!), was there having dinner with his brother.

Photo Credit: Ralph Notaro/SPLASH

On Monday, Fat Joe celebrated his 49th birthday at Cafe Martorano with 25 of his closest friends and family including rappers French Montana (in town for his Haute Living cover party at David Grutman’s new SoFi meatery, Papi Steak), Timbaland, Noreaga, Remy Ma and her husband Papoose. Joe, drinking wine and champagne all night, also took shots with French Montana and Noreaga.

Photo Credit: Ralph Notaro/SPLASH

Photo Credit: Myles Restaurant Group

Former Destiny’s Child singer, The Voice: Australia judge, and former Miami resident Kelly Rowland celebrated a pal’s birthday Sunday night at Prime 112. Seated in the wine room, the “Motivation” songstress was all smiles, looking svelte in a form-fitting leopard dress.

Photo Credit: No. 3 Social

Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Adriana Lima and a friend had Ladies’ Night cocktails Sunday at No. 3 Social in Wynwood. During her visit, the bombshell beauty hopped behind the DJ booth where she snapped some pictures with the music venue’s resident DJ, Hilda Jay. Lima, dressed casually but flawless—in a black, off the shoulder top, a black and white polka dot skirt and her hair slicked back in a ponytail—was seen mingling with staff and guests for a few hours before heading out.

The Bachelorette’s Bryan Abasolo spent the weekend in his hometown of Miami, partying it up for his final sendoff as a single man. To kick off the festivities on Saturday, Abasolo and six pals checked into the Shore Club’s newly-renovated poolside bungalows. Some of his “Bachelor Nation” friends in attendance included Josiah Graham (Bachelorette Season 13) and Kenny King (Bachelorette Season 13).

Photo Credit: Instagram

The guys ordered bottles of Casamigos and Grey Goose to their room before heading straight over to Hyde Beach’s infamous pool party down the street at SLS South Beach. There, the group had a private table where they drank even more–this time, Tito’s Vodka, and more Casamigos–and snacked on salmon poke. Rachel Lindsay’s soon-to-be hubby mingled and took photos with fans before leaving around 7 p.m.

Photo Credit: Instagram

On Saturday night, the bachelor crew dined at Katsuya South Beach at SLS South Beach where they supped on sushi and washed it down with Belvedere martinis. After dinner, the bachelor party hit the streets where they partied till wee hours of the night at E11EVEN. The hungover group was seen checking out of the Shore Club around 3 p.m. Sunday.

Like peanut butter without chocolate, Siegfried, sans Roy and the white lions and tigers, was spotted over the weekend lunching poolside at Gianni’s at The Villa Casa Casuarina. The legendary Vegas showmen retired not by choice in 2003 when Roy was nearly mauled to death by one of their 400-pound Siberian tigers. Also spotted: ex Destiny’s Child singer LeToya Luckett, who held a birthday party for her husband, Dallas, TX-based entrepreneur, Tommicus Walker and seventeen friends all dressed in white. Luckett, 38, had her first child in January and recently said that getting kicked out of Destiny’s Child at 19-years-old was a blessing.

Six months ahead of the Superbowl, NFL legends and hall of famers Michael Strahan, Jimmy Johnson, Howie Long and Terry Bradshaw were at Ball & Chain Thursday drinking mojitos and attempting to salsa on a conga line while shooting a promo for FOX Sports.

Photo Credit: Sean Pozin/Ball & Chain

Photo Credit: Kenneth Dapaah

Migos – Offset, Takeoff and Quavo – were spotted Saturday sipping Ron Barcelo and partying with friends at Mr. Jones. No Cardi B, Saweetie or girls in tow, the boys’ night featured bottle parades, hip-hop vibes, bromance bad (and boujee) assery.