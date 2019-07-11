Photo Credit: BFA

Swiss watchmaker TAG Heuer presented its third of five limited-edition Monaco timepieces, in honor of the iconic watch’s 50th Anniversary, to a star-studded crowd at an exclusive event at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. To commemorate the significant 50th Anniversary, TAG Heuer will launch five new Monaco watches throughout the course of the year, each inspired by the different decades from 1969-2019—the third being revealed that evening.

The new timepiece draws inspiration from the themes, styles and trends of the 1990s, boasting a steel industrial appearance. This special edition features a blue and silver color scheme, highlighted by dynamic red elements embedded throughout the watch face and band. The stainless-steel chronograph incorporates a rhodium-plated dial with sandblasted subdials and blue counters. Embodying themes of the previous Monaco timepieces, the pushers remain on the right side of the case, with the crown on the left—a unique and distinguishing feature of the Monaco model that has been incorporated over the past 50 years.

To celebrate the special timepiece launch, guests showed up in their chicest ensembles and enjoyed a hip and exclusive affair put on by TAG Heuer. The iconic Cipriani Wall Street was decked out in honor of the milestone event, which featured a special TAG Heuer exhibition with stunning timepieces and collectibles; a majestic, picture-perfect light show; and projections of the historic collection. Attendees included famed actor and brand ambassador Patrick Dempsey; friend of the brand and model/entrepreneur Olivia Culpo; brand ambassador Paulina Vega; brand ambassador and 2017/2018 Formula E Champion Jean-Éric Vergne; Young Paris; and Alejandro Arag, amongst others. Patrick Dempsey and Vergne took the stage to present the special timepiece to the crowd.

The launch was meticulously timed, as it leads up to the 2019 New York City E-Prix, which will take place from July 13-14th in Red Hood, Brooklyn. Vergne will be one of the contenders in the race, where he’ll defend his title.

The third edition (Monaco 1989-1999) is limited to only 169 watches, priced at $6,550. For more information, please head to its site here.

