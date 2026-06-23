As Cannes continues to solidify its position as the global crossroads of media, entertainment, technology, and business, few events capture the spirit of the week quite like The Afties. Returning for its third annual edition on June 24, 2026, the highly anticipated gathering has evolved into one of the most influential cultural events surrounding the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

Created by TJ Adeshola in partnership with Legacy EM, The Afties was founded on a simple but powerful belief: culture belongs at the center of every conversation. What began as an intimate gathering designed to connect influential voices across industries has transformed into a premier destination where athletes, artists, creators, entrepreneurs, executives, and innovators come together to celebrate the ideas and relationships shaping the future.

This year’s edition marks the largest Afties celebration to date, taking over the iconic Bisou Bisou venue at Le Majestic Cannes. The expanded footprint reflects the event’s rapid growth and increasing significance within the global cultural landscape. More than 400 invited guests are expected to attend, representing a diverse mix of industries that continue to drive influence and innovation around the world.

Hosted by acclaimed sports journalist and media personality Taylor Rooks, the evening promises to deliver the unique blend of networking, entertainment, and cultural exchange that has become synonymous with The Afties. Beginning at 11:00 PM and continuing into the early morning hours, the event will once again serve as a meeting point for some of the most recognizable names in sports, music, business, media, and digital culture.

The guest list reflects the broad influence that defines The Afties. Expected attendees include NBA superstars Kevin Durant, Chris Paul, LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Carmelo Anthony, Jaylen Brown, Cooper Flagg, Alex Rodriguez, CC Sabathia, Sue Bird, Candace Parker, Diana Taurasi, and Lindsey Vonn. Entertainment and music figures expected to join the celebration include Central Cee, Janelle Monáe, Miguel, Ludacris, Diplo, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Keke Palmer, Christina Milian, and Paris Hilton. The evening is also expected to attract influential creators and entrepreneurs including Gary Vaynerchuk, Steve Bartlett, David Dobrik, Josh Richards, and numerous leaders from technology, media, and marketing.

What distinguishes The Afties from many other Cannes events is its ability to bridge traditionally separate industries. In an environment where conversations often focus on advertising, media investments, and corporate partnerships, The Afties creates a space where authentic cultural connections take center stage. Athletes share perspectives with founders, musicians engage with marketers, and creators exchange ideas with executives, creating an atmosphere that mirrors the increasingly interconnected nature of modern influence.

The event’s continued growth also highlights the expanding role of creator culture within global business conversations. As brands increasingly seek authentic ways to engage audiences, creators, athletes, and cultural tastemakers have become central to marketing, storytelling, and community building. The Afties reflects this evolution by bringing together individuals who not only influence culture but actively shape its direction.

This year’s event is supported by an impressive roster of partners that align with The Afties’ vision of innovation and community. Amazon Music returns as presenting sponsor, reinforcing the platform’s commitment to connecting artists and audiences worldwide. Kalshi will introduce interactive experiences through its prediction market platform, while Sprite returns after supporting the inaugural event. Patrón will elevate the guest experience with a curated cocktail program designed specifically for the evening.

Music remains an essential part of the celebration. DJs Jae Murphy, DJ Millie, DJ Tay James, Charles Beloved, Chris Lyons, and Nitrane are set to provide the soundtrack for the night, ensuring the energy remains high as conversations, collaborations, and celebrations continue into the early hours of the morning.

As Cannes itself continues to evolve beyond traditional advertising and media discussions, The Afties has emerged as one of the week’s most sought-after invitations. The event serves as a reminder that culture is no longer a standalone category but the connective force linking sports, entertainment, technology, business, and creativity. For one evening each year, that collective energy comes together under one roof, creating an environment where ideas are exchanged, relationships are formed, and the future of culture takes shape in real time.

With its largest venue, most expansive guest list, and strongest industry presence yet, The Afties 2026 is poised to further cement its reputation as one of Cannes’ defining cultural experiences and a premier destination for the world’s most influential voices.

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