Football has never lacked ambition, but true reinvention is rare. Clubs change owners, unveil new kits, and announce star signings every season. What is unfolding at Ravenna FC by Cipriani feels different. It is not merely a football project. It is an attempt to transform a century old Italian club into a modern cultural brand that sits at the crossroads of sport, fashion, art, hospitality, and global entertainment.

The catalyst for that transformation is one of the most recognizable figures the game has ever produced. Ronaldinho, the FIFA World Cup winner, Ballon d’Or recipient, and football icon whose smile became as famous as his dazzling skills, is officially joining Ravenna FC by Cipriani as a registered player. For a club founded in 1913 and long rooted in the traditions of Italian football, the signing represents a remarkable statement of intent.

On the surface, Ronaldinho’s arrival may appear to be a headline grabbing move. Look deeper, however, and it becomes clear that the signing is part of a much larger vision crafted by club president Ignazio Cipriani. Born in Ravenna and now widely known for helping expand the Cipriani name across the United States and beyond, Cipriani has spent decades building international brands while maintaining a deep connection to his hometown. Bringing Ronaldinho to Ravenna is not simply a football decision. It is the realization of a personal dream that connects local heritage with global influence.

The project began taking shape in 2024 when Cipriani and investment partner Black Duck acquired Ravenna Football Club. Rather than pursuing a conventional ownership strategy, they assembled an ambitious leadership structure that included legendary football executive Ariedo Braida, whose career at AC Milan helped shape one of the most successful periods in modern football history. A four year technical partnership with Nike soon followed, signaling that the club intended to compete for attention far beyond the lower divisions of Italian football.

Ronaldinho’s signing now elevates those ambitions onto a global stage. Few athletes possess the universal appeal that the Brazilian legend continues to enjoy years after his peak playing career. His influence extends beyond football supporters into fashion, music, youth culture, and social media. That crossover appeal perfectly aligns with Ravenna FC by Cipriani’s broader mission of becoming more than a football club.

Perhaps the most intriguing aspect of the project is its commitment to storytelling. Ravenna FC by Cipriani is positioning itself as a lifestyle brand built around football culture. The club’s new identity embraces Italian craftsmanship, design, and hospitality while remaining rooted in the traditions of the game. The unveiling of the official team kit, developed under the artistic direction of Italian creative director Giorgio Mallone, reflects that philosophy. Rather than treating the jersey as simple sportswear, the club views it as an extension of its cultural narrative and visual identity.

The involvement of acclaimed artist Slawn further reinforces that approach. Known for his influence across football, fashion, and contemporary art, Slawn has created ten one of one artistic interpretations of Ronaldinho’s official Ravenna FC by Cipriani jersey. The collaboration transforms a football shirt into a collectible work of art, blurring the boundaries between sport and culture in a way few clubs have attempted.

Yet beneath the glamour and celebrity lies something equally important: community impact. A charitable contribution to Street Soccer USA demonstrates that the project is not solely focused on visibility or commercial success. The partnership reflects a belief that football remains a powerful tool for creating opportunity and connection, particularly among underserved communities. It adds substance to a story that could otherwise be dismissed as spectacle.

What makes Ravenna FC by Cipriani compelling is its willingness to challenge traditional assumptions about what a football club can be. In an era when sports organizations increasingly compete for attention with entertainment companies, luxury brands, and cultural institutions, Ravenna is attempting to occupy all of those spaces simultaneously. The strategy carries risk, but it also reflects the realities of modern fandom, where identity, lifestyle, and storytelling often matter as much as results on the pitch.

The symbolism of Ronaldinho’s arrival should not be underestimated. According to the club, the Brazilian legend hopes to score the final professional goal of his storied career wearing Ravenna colors. Whether that moment arrives or not, the gesture encapsulates the emotional power behind the project. It transforms what could have been a marketing announcement into a narrative about legacy, ambition, and reinvention.

For decades, Ravenna was known primarily as a historic Italian city celebrated for its art, architecture, and cultural heritage. Today, thanks to an ambitious vision led by Ignazio Cipriani and amplified by one of football’s greatest entertainers, the city is preparing to introduce itself to an entirely new audience. The signing of Ronaldinho may be the headline, but it is only the opening chapter in a story that aims to redefine how football clubs engage with the world.

If successful, Ravenna FC by Cipriani will not simply become another club chasing relevance. It could emerge as one of the most fascinating examples of how football, culture, fashion, and community can converge into something entirely new. For more information, visit www.ravennafc.it/en

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