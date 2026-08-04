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City Guide, News | August 4, 2026

The Most Exclusive Hotel Suites in New York City

City Guide, News | August 4, 2026
Laura Schreffler
By Laura Schreffler

There are luxury hotel rooms, and then there are suites so extraordinary they become destinations in their own right. These are the residences reserved for heads of state, Hollywood’s biggest stars, CEOs, royalty, and travelers who expect the very best. From sprawling penthouses with rooftop terraces overlooking Central Park to historic Fifth Avenue apartments reimagined as hotel suites, New York is home to some of the most exceptional accommodations in the world. Whether defined by architectural significance, legendary service, unrivaled privacy, or simply jaw-dropping scale, these are the hotel suites that represent the pinnacle of luxury in the city that never settles for second best.

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The Mark
The Mark penthouse

Photo Credit: The Mark Hotel

The Mark Penthouse | The Mark Hotel

At approximately 12,000 square feet, The Mark Penthouse isn’t just New York’s largest hotel suite—it’s one of the most extraordinary accommodations anywhere in the world. Spanning the hotel’s top two floors, the duplex feels less like a hotel room and more like an impeccably curated private residence, complete with five bedrooms, soaring 26-foot ceilings, four fireplaces, a grand piano, a library, and a formal dining room that comfortably seats 24. Then there’s the crown jewel: a 2,500-square-foot rooftop terrace overlooking Central Park and the Manhattan skyline that has become the backdrop for everything from Met Gala after-parties to intimate celebrity gatherings. If there’s a suite that defines modern New York luxury, this is it.

Aman Suite | Aman New York

Aman has never been about excess for the sake of excess, and its flagship suites prove exactly why the brand has become synonymous with understated luxury. Depending on the category, the hotel’s premier accommodations span well over 2,000 square feet, combining residential proportions with fireplaces, spa-inspired bathrooms, Japanese-influenced design, and some of the quietest interiors in Manhattan. Set inside the restored Crown Building overlooking Fifth Avenue, every suite feels like a private sanctuary in the middle of Midtown. This is where billionaires come when they value discretion just as much as luxury.

Presidential Suite | The St. Regis New York

Classic New York elegance doesn’t get much better than this. Measuring roughly 3,000 square feet, the Presidential Suite combines antique furnishings, marble fireplaces, crystal chandeliers, expansive entertaining rooms, and timeless residential design with the legendary St. Regis Butler Service. Overlooking Fifth Avenue and Central Park, it’s a suite that embraces old-world glamour without ever feeling dated—exactly what longtime St. Regis devotees have come to expect.

Waldorf Astoria New York
Waldorf Astoria New York ‘s Waldorf Suite

Photo Credit: Waldorf Astoria New York

Waldorf Astoria Suite | Waldorf Astoria New York

The return of the Waldorf Astoria marks one of the most anticipated reopenings in New York hospitality, restoring an icon that has welcomed presidents, royalty, and Hollywood legends for generations. The hotel’s signature Waldorf Astoria Suite, spanning approximately 3,000 square feet, reflects that legacy with a design that balances timeless elegance and contemporary luxury. Expect expansive living and entertaining spaces, Versailles parquet floors, bespoke chandeliers, a Louis XVI marble fireplace, a formal dining area, a private kitchen, and beautifully appointed marble bathrooms—all thoughtfully designed to feel like a grand Park Avenue residence rather than a hotel suite. For those requiring even more space, the suite can be expanded with connecting accommodations to create a residence of more than 5,000 square feet. Rich in history yet unmistakably modern, it’s a fitting flagship for one of New York City’s most legendary hotel addresses.

Roebling & Bartholdi Presidential Suites | Casa Cipriani

Casa Cipriani brings something almost impossible to find in New York: expansive outdoor living directly on the waterfront. The 1,766-square-foot Roebling Presidential Suite features an 841-square-foot wraparound terrace, while the 1,861-square-foot Bartholdi Presidential Suite expands that outdoor space to an impressive 920 square feet. Inside, bespoke furnishings, Loro Piana fabrics, rich mahogany finishes, and residential-style entertaining spaces create an atmosphere that feels distinctly European. With sweeping views of the Brooklyn Bridge, New York Harbor, and the Statue of Liberty, these suites offer a perspective of Manhattan few visitors ever experience.

Royal Suite | The Plaza Hotel New York

There are luxury hotel suites, and then there are New York institutions. The Plaza’s Royal Suite is firmly in the latter category. Spanning approximately 4,500 square feet, the suite channels the grandeur of Versailles with gilded moldings, crystal chandeliers, a formal dining room, grand piano, library, private fitness room, butler’s pantry, and sweeping views over Fifth Avenue and Grand Army Plaza. For generations, royalty, heads of state, and Hollywood icons have called it home, and stepping inside feels like walking into a living piece of New York history.

Fifth Avenue Suite | The Peninsula New York

The Peninsula’s signature Fifth Avenue Suite proves that true luxury doesn’t have to be loud. At approximately 2,300 square feet, it feels more like an impeccably designed Manhattan apartment than a traditional hotel suite, with expansive living and dining spaces, oversized marble bathrooms, and floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking Fifth Avenue. Add the hotel’s exceptional spa, rooftop bar, and famously attentive service, and it’s easy to understand why The Peninsula remains one of the city’s most consistently celebrated luxury addresses.

Four Seasons Hotel New York
Four Seasons Hotel New York Ty Warner Penthouse

Photo Credit: Four Seasons Hotel New York

Ty Warner Penthouse | Four Seasons Hotel New York

Occupying the entire 52nd floor, the 4,300-square-foot Ty Warner Penthouse remains one of the most ambitious hotel suites ever conceived. Designed over seven years by I.M. Pei, Peter Marino, and Ty Warner himself, every inch feels intentional, from the rare stone finishes and handcrafted details to the four cantilevered glass balconies that seem to float above Manhattan. The 360-degree skyline views are breathtaking, but it’s the level of craftsmanship that truly sets this suite apart. Few accommodations anywhere in the world feel as architecturally significant as this one.

Ritz-Carlton Suite | The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad

Modern, sophisticated, and filled with natural light, the Ritz-Carlton Suite brings a contemporary perspective to New York luxury. At around 2,100 square feet, it features expansive entertaining areas, floor-to-ceiling windows framing downtown Manhattan and the Statue of Liberty, curated artwork, and beautifully understated interiors. It strikes a balance between residential comfort and polished hotel living, making it one of the city’s strongest newer additions to the luxury landscape.

The Tata Suite | The Pierre

he Pierre has long been one of New York’s most storied hotel addresses, and the Tata Suite is its crown jewel. Spanning approximately 2,000 square feet on the hotel’s 39th floor, the suite pairs classic Upper East Side elegance with subtle nods to the property’s Taj heritage, from Rajasthani-inspired artwork to richly detailed interiors. An expansive living room, formal dining room with a custom silver-leaf table for eight, Turkish marble bathrooms, a fireplace, and sweeping Central Park views make it feel more like a grand Fifth Avenue residence than a hotel suite. Even more impressive, it can be combined with four adjoining accommodations to privatize the entire floor, expanding to nearly 4,800 square feet with up to six bedrooms—one of the most exclusive stays in Manhattan.

Empire Suite | The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel

The Carlyle has always been synonymous with New York’s old guard, and the Empire Suite captures that legacy beautifully. Measuring roughly 2,400 square feet, the suite feels like a refined Upper East Side residence, complete with elegant entertaining rooms, museum-worthy artwork, bespoke furnishings, and spectacular views across Central Park. It’s understated, impeccably serviced, and deeply connected to the city’s cultural history—a favorite of presidents, royalty, and generations of discerning travelers who understand that true luxury rarely needs to announce itself.

For more of Haute Living’s New York hotel coverage, see Design Meets Destination: Inside the World’s Most Exquisite Hotels.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Which NYC hotel suite is the largest?

The Mark Penthouse, at over 10,000 square feet of interior space plus a 2,500-square-foot rooftop terrace, is considered the largest hotel penthouse suite in the country.

Can hotel suites in New York be combined into larger multi-bedroom residences?

Yes — The Pierre's Tata Suite can combine with four adjoining accommodations to reach nearly 4,800 square feet with up to six bedrooms, and the Waldorf Astoria Suite can connect to adjoining rooms for additional space.

Which NYC hotel suite is best for Central Park views?

The St. Regis New York's Presidential Suite and The Pierre's Tata Suite both offer sweeping Central Park views.

Which NYC hotel suite has direct waterfront views?

Casa Cipriani's Roebling and Bartholdi Presidential Suites both offer wraparound terraces with views of the Brooklyn Bridge, New York Harbor, and the Statue of Liberty.

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