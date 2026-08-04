Brunch isn’t just another meal in Atlanta. It’s how the city celebrates.

Birthdays begin over Champagne, family gatherings linger well into the afternoon, and catching up with friends often starts with coffee before turning into another round of mimosas. Across the city, acclaimed chefs, luxury hotels and beloved neighborhood restaurants have turned the weekend ritual into some of the best brunch in Atlanta. Whether you’re craving Mediterranean mezze, Japanese-inspired creations, classic French fare or elevated Southern comfort, there’s a table for every mood and every occasion.

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Photo Credit: St. Regis Atlanta

If there is a grand dame of Atlanta brunch, Astor Court is it. Inside The St. Regis Atlanta, polished service, timeless surroundings and an effortlessly elegant atmosphere have made it one of Buckhead’s premier weekend destinations. Signature dishes, including the Brioche French Toast, St. Regis Wagyu Burger, and Lemon Pepper Grilled Red Shrimp Wedge Salad, make the experience just as memorable as the setting.

Photo Credit: Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta

French-inspired without feeling formal, Brasserie Margot delivers one of Midtown’s most refined brunches. Set inside Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta, the restaurant pairs beautifully executed classics with impeccable hospitality, making it equally suited for a leisurely Sunday morning or a celebratory brunch before exploring the city.

Photo Credit: Elektra

Few restaurants have generated as much excitement as FORTH Hotel, and Elektra continues to be one of its biggest draws. Mediterranean flavors shine through shareable mezze, Turkish eggs, shakshuka, seasonal labneh, olive oil pancakes and flaky za’atar croissants. The bright dining room and lush patio make it one of Atlanta’s most stylish places to spend a weekend morning.

Photo Credit: ChingYao Wang

Think brunch has become predictable? Brush Sushi is here to change your mind. The restaurant reimagines the weekend meal through a Japanese lens with inventive dishes like the Smashed Wagyu Croissant Burger, Eel Omelette Avocado Toast, Shrimp Katsu with Miso Grits and a Miso Duck Pancake Wrap. It’s one of the city’s most creative brunch menus and one that rewards adventurous diners.

There may not be a more peaceful brunch setting in Atlanta than Canoe. Tucked along the banks of the Chattahoochee River, the restaurant has become synonymous with long lunches, seasonal American cuisine and strolls through its beautifully landscaped gardens. It’s an Atlanta classic for good reason.

Photo Credit: Little Sparrow

Little Sparrow captures the charm of a Parisian café while remaining unmistakably Atlanta. The restaurant’s celebrated true PANcakes have earned a loyal following, but the croque madame, Belgian waffles, saumon hollandaise and impeccable pastries make every visit feel like a weekend escape to France.

For those who believe brunch should be an event, The Garden Room at the St. Regis Atlanta delivers. Surrounded by cascading greenery and dramatic floral displays, the restaurant remains one of the city’s most glamorous dining destinations. The beautiful setting, lively atmosphere and polished service make it a perennial favorite for celebrations.

Photo Credit: Rumi’s Kitchen

Weekend brunch gets a Persian twist at Rumi’s Kitchen. Turkish eggs, a Persian omelette with sujuk, shakshuka and za’atar biscuits with lamb merguez gravy offer bold flavors rarely found elsewhere in the city, while the Dutch Baby with sour cherry jam provides the perfect sweet finish. A Naranj Bellini is the ideal companion.

More than two decades after opening, TWO urban licks remains one of Atlanta’s defining restaurants. Weekend brunch brings the same vibrant energy that has made it a local institution, pairing the open wood-fired kitchen with hot-honey bacon, egg-and-cheese biscuits, chorizo hash, and seasonal favorites that keep guests coming back.

Warm, welcoming and quietly sophisticated, The Chastain proves brunch doesn’t have to be over-the-top to feel special. Seasonal ingredients, thoughtful cooking and gracious hospitality have made it a neighborhood favorite and one of Buckhead’s most dependable reservations.

The Atlanta outpost of the famed New York bistro brings effortless French elegance to Buckhead Village. Whether you’re lingering over brunch before shopping or simply enjoying a leisurely weekend meal, the lively atmosphere and polished cuisine make every visit feel like an occasion.

Photo Credit: Fifth Group Restaurants

With its breezy patio and Mediterranean-inspired menu, Ela embodies everything people love about brunch in Virginia-Highland. Start with shareable mezze before diving into shakshuka, smoked salmon flatbread, Turkish hash or the Hangover Sando. It’s relaxed, vibrant and effortlessly inviting.

At a Glance The best brunch spots in Atlanta are Astor Court at The St. Regis Atlanta, Brasserie Margot at Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta, and Elektra at FORTH Hotel. Other top choices include Canoe, Little Sparrow, Buttermilk Kitchen, and Delbar.

Brunch takes on a coastal personality at BeetleCat. Fresh oysters, house-made donuts, smoked salmon toast and the indulgent “All In” chicken sandwich served on a glazed donut bring plenty of personality to the menu, while the laid-back atmosphere keeps guests lingering well into the afternoon.

Some restaurants never go out of style. Murphy’s has spent decades earning its reputation as one of Atlanta’s most beloved brunch destinations thanks to comforting classics, an outstanding bakery and the kind of welcoming atmosphere that turns first-time guests into regulars.

Few brunch spots inspire longer lines than Buttermilk Kitchen. Scratch-made biscuits, fluffy pancakes, chicken and waffles and Southern breakfast favorites have made this cozy Buckhead restaurant one of Atlanta’s most reliable weekend traditions.

Photo Credit: Rocket Farm Restaurants

Worth every minute of the drive, no. 246 continues to set the standard for brunch in Decatur. House-made donuts, breakfast pizza, eggs in purgatory and smoked salmon Benedict pair beautifully with Bellinis and Aperol Spritzes, creating one of metro Atlanta’s most satisfying weekend meals.

Located inside the Woodruff Arts Center, Elise offers one of Midtown’s most refined Sunday brunches. Chef Craig Richards brings the same thoughtful approach found on the dinner menu to dishes like spice-cured steelhead trout, black truffle frittata, crème fraîche pancakes and lamb ragu cavatelli.

Downtown’s brunch scene continues to evolve, and Zephyr Southern Brasserie is leading the way. Located inside Hotel Phoenix, the restaurant blends Southern comfort with French brasserie influences through dishes like country-fried steak and eggs, shrimp and grits, croque-monsieur and chicken and waffles, all paired with a standout cocktail program.

Delbar has become one of Atlanta’s most acclaimed restaurants by celebrating the flavors of Iran, Turkey and the Caucasus. Weekend brunch continues that tradition with beautifully prepared Middle Eastern dishes that offer a refreshing alternative to more traditional brunch fare.

Photo Credit: Painted Park

Overlooking the Atlanta BeltLine, Painted Park delivers the lively atmosphere that defines weekend brunch in the city. Equal parts restaurant and social destination, it’s where chef-driven dishes, creative cocktails, and an energetic crowd come together for one of the most entertaining brunch experiences in town.

Atlanta’s brunch culture has never been stronger. Whether you’re planning a birthday celebration, entertaining out-of-town guests, or simply looking for your next weekend tradition, these 20 restaurants prove there’s never been a better time to make a reservation. The hardest part isn’t deciding whether to go to brunch. It’s deciding where.

For more of Haute Living’s Atlanta dining coverage, see The Haute List: The 25 Best Restaurants in Atlanta Right Now.

The Haute Read Brunch is how Atlanta celebrates, and the city's chefs have noticed. From Persian omelettes at Rumi's Kitchen to a Japanese brunch at Brush Sushi, the weekend meal has become one of the most competitive — and rewarding — corners of Atlanta dining.

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